Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Coachella bring the heat to California desert

Julia Capraro, Editor-at-LargeApril 16, 2024
Coachella+bring+the+heat+to+California+desert
Michaela Buckley

Weekend one of Coachella took social media by storm, showcasing some of the stand-out stars of this music season.

The phenomenal lineup of artists was only accentuated by the showmanship of all the artists on stage. Headliners like Lana Del Rey and Tyler the Creator sported elaborate stage designs and exciting set lists that left the crowd speechless and the internet in awe. 

Del Rey took the stage after driving through the crowd on a motorcycle brigade to her unreleased song “Jealous Girl.” The excitement of her elaborate entrance was only highlighted by the fact that Del Rey hasn’t performed at Coachella in 10 years. Del Rey made her set list especially memorable by bringing out fan favorite celebrity creators to the stage with her. With three guest artists during her set, Del Rey’s performance kept audiences on their toes.

Jack Antonoff, longtime friend and producer on many of Del Rey’s songs, played the piano on stage alongside a hologram of Del Rey playing “hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have.” 2023 Album of the Year winner Jon Batiste performed “Candy Necklace” with Del Rey earlier in the set. Billie Eilish also came on stage to perform her own song with Del Rey. The two sang a soulful duet of Eilish’s “Ocean Eyes” and then sang Del Rey’s hit “Video Games.”

Returning to the festival scene, Tyler the Creator initially performed at Coachella in 2011 under the name Odd Future, a hip-hop artist supergroup. Returning to the stage a handful of times, this particular performance solidified Tyler as a true performer on stage. He came crashing through his set piece, which was an RV. Coming out in a ranger uniform, Tyler stunned the crowd with his unique and creative presentation.

Tyler invited out other hip-hop stars like Childish Gambino, also known as Donald Glover, and A$AP Rocky. With these two solidified hip-hop legends joining forces with Tyler, it was an undeniable success of a show, with every inch of social media covering every moment of excitement he brings to the stage as a performer. Tyler bursting onto the stage and performing his hit songs like “BEST INTEREST” and “Running Out of Time” flooded the internet after Tyler’s long awaited return to the stage since his 2021 tour of “Call Me If You Get Lost.”

Del Rey and Tyler weren’t the only artists to bring out guest artists for a dynamic set. Gwen Stefani and No Doubt brought pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo out to perform the group’s hit “Bathwater.” Fitting for Rodrigo’s breakup anthems, the song tells the story of a woman who has her sights set on a man who doesn’t have good intentions.

Stefani was performing like her early career days over the weekend, even recreating one of her first festival chants with the modern crowd. The 1995 hit “Just a Girl” by No Doubt was a mainstream success. Stefani famously made all the boys in the audience chant the lyrics “I’m just a girl” at one of the band’s performances in the ‘90s. She did the same bit this year with her band which had the crowd ecstatic at the group’s call back to their early years.

Sabrina Carpenter was able to make her first live performance of her latest single “Espresso,” which was released the night before her Coachella set. In front of the set piece of “Sabrina’s Motel,” Carpenter made it clear that she was born for the stage.

Carpenter also made rounds on TikTok and Instagram for her special outro for her Coachella performance. Carpenter’s hit song “Nonsense” is accompanied by a unique closing verse at every live performance she does. Online speculation about her outros for different cities or stadiums has become common, but nobody could’ve predicted her outro for her first Coachella appearance. 

Carpenters rumored relationship with “Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan was the highlight of the set for onlookers, as videos were posted of Keoghan dancing and singing along to Carpenter’s songs, starstruck by her talent.

Even smaller artists drew large crowds to their stage with striking performances. Chappell Roan’s exceptional vocals and stage presence only justified her recent rise to TikTok stardom with her song “Casual” and “Red Wine Supernova” and the viral dance trend to her song “HOTTOGO!”

Taylor Swift was able to make headlines at the festival without even performing, showing up to see her producer and good friend Antonoff  in his band Bleachers, alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce. The couple’s appearance was well documented by fans who were excited to see the power couple making a public appearance.

The final night of this weekend was headlined by Doja Cat, who had a controversial approach to her latest release. Her unique and polarizing aesthetic stunned in her setlist. Doja Cat’s previous pop hits like “Say So” were glaringly missing from the setlist. Her song choice focused more on her newfound focus on rap influences.

This showed in her guest choices including 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown and A$AP Rocky, who was making his second guest appearance of the weekend. Doja Cat brought these artists on to make live debuts of three new collaborations. This choice was an ambitious one that only added to the theatricality of Doja Cat’s set design and costuming.

With such an action packed first weekend, Coachella’s second weekend is sure to bring more memorable moments for artists fans and the festival’s audience.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Actors interact with the audience using queue cards with directions.
'It Can't Happen Here' tests boundaries and unites audiences at Modern Theatre
Grays newest 80s synth album Found Heaven released April 5.
Conan Gray's newest album brings fans to 'Heaven'
From left to right Julia Valanzola and Avery Jipping posing with Wally the Green Monster.
Suffolk students face the Green Monster
Rick and Michonne Grimes fight for the lives in The Walking Dead before The Ones Who Live.
New spin-off show brings fans back from the dead
Olivia Rodrigo sinks her teeth into TD Garden during her performance.
Olivia Rodrigo spills her 'GUTS' in Boston
The duo shared the stage in front of a packed crowd at Brighten Music Hall March 24.
Jack & Jack takes long-time fans back 'Home'
More in Music
Judith Hill belts out lyrics to her original songs at House of Blues Boston.
Judith Hill enchants crowd at House of Blues Boston
Beyoncé’s latest album grabs country music by the reins
Beyoncé’s latest album grabs country music by the reins
Hozier stuns with new ethereal EP
Hozier stuns with new ethereal EP
The pop band GROUPLOVE put on a show-stopping performance at Roadrunner March 29.
GROUPLOVE unites audience at Roadrunner
Victoria Canal enchants Cafe 939 at Berklee March 20.
Victoria Canal softly serenades packed crowd at Berklee venue
Ministry singer, Al Jourgensen, controlling the attention of the crowd at Roadrunner March 18.
Industrial music makes its way back to Boston
About the Contributors
Julia Capraro, Editor-at-Large | she/her
Julia is a sophomore broadcast journalism and psychology major from Canton, Massachusetts. In addition to writing for the Journal, she is President of Suffolk Visual Arts Club. She loves cooking, crochet and reading in her free time.
Michaela Buckley, Asst. Arts & Entertainment Editor | she/her
Michaela is a sophomore from Braintree, Massachusetts, majoring in print/web journalism. When she's not writing for the Journal, you can find her listening to music, hanging with her cats, reading, or going to the movies. She's a big fan of live concerts, vinyl collecting and dabbling in new hobbies during her free time.

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *