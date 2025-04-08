Malcom Todd breaks pop star stereotypes with new album

Malcolm Todd, a 21-year-old alternative singer-songwriter, is breaking into the mainstream music scene with his new self-titled album, “Malcolm Todd.” This album goes far beyond pop standards that music fans are used to hearing nowadays, and Todd makes sure that is known throughout the listening experience.

Released April 4, “Malcolm Todd,” proves Todd is willing to do what it takes to make a name for himself. Starting off with the song, “Harry Styles,” he sings about how he is unable to break into the pop industry if he doesn’t change himself to fit the standard. This minute-and-a-half track plays as a parody of the pop industry right now, and Todd expresses how if he does not change himself, he won’t make it in the industry.

“Dance monkey, dance, you’re our favorite fool/You’ll never make a profit if you’re just trying to be cool,” Todd sings. “My arms are getting tired from holding back myself/But if I’m not a Harry Styles, they’re gonna put me on the shelf.”

He also references his failed attempt to play at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. He assures listeners that festival-goers would’ve loved his performance, but not to worry, because next year he will be somewhere better.

One of the most popular songs off Todd’s new album, “Chest Pain (I Love),” went viral on TikTok back in December and has raked in about 64 million streams on Spotify. This track tackles Todd’s desire to love someone, yet also mourning the loss of a love interest. From the start, Todd sings, “My chest is hurting, my feet can’t fall out of bed/I don’t know where to go, so I’ll lay here instead.”

He feels paralyzed by the love he is desperately trying to chase, but at the end of the day, all he wants to do is love. At the end of the chorus, Todd repeats, “I love.” Expressing his longing for a connection in his state of heartbreak. The song ends with an electrifying guitar solo that almost feels like he is losing his mind in the instrumentals.

From a metaphorical heartbreak to an almost physical one, “Bleed” featuring Omar Apollo, is a three-minute track of upbeat percussion and catchy lyrics. This song takes on the narrative of a partner pretending to be someone who isn’t them, “Got a script you can erase/Got a mask glued to your face/Take it off, take it off,” Todd sings. The transition between Todd’s and Apollo’s vocals is seamless and provides an addicting verse to the track.

The music video of “Bleed,” is also a one-of-a-kind performance set in a fight club. The vibe of the music video and the song fit perfectly together, making this track an unforgettable song on the album.

The duo’s companionship is also not unexpected to fans. Todd opened for the superstar back in 2024 for Apollo’s “God Said No” tour. Even though Apollo may be more known in the industry, “Bleed,” seems to provide a good balance to both artists, which allows Todd’s strengths to shine, while being assisted by Apollo.

“Bleed” has to be one of the best tracks on the album with Todd’s and Apollo’s musicalities blending almost perfectly.

Another standout song on Todd’s self-titled album is, “Walk to Class.” Todd appears to continue the theme of doing whatever it takes for his love life. Throughout the almost four-minute track, Todd questions his partner if he is losing her. He sings, “Will you walk to class alone on Tuesday?/Are you choosin’ someone better?/Are you still gon’ wear my sweater?”

Todd reassures his love interest that he will do what it takes to be with her. He sings in the chorus that he will even hop on a flight to walk her to class, even the smallest moments, like simple actions mean the world to Todd. It is evident that this song can go both ways, whether he is chasing after a girl or chasing after his pop success, he will do what it takes.

“Florence” follows “Walk to Class,” and once again Todd is wishing for a love he can’t have. Todd expresses how deeply he wanted to get to know this person, but it was too late and he couldn’t seem to shrug off the feeling of missing them. This song takes on a more gentle, yet repetitive instrumental backing. The lyrics are to the point, yet right after the first chorus a word seems to be censored. Usually, this wouldn’t turn heads, but it is not an explicit type of song whatsoever.

Todd sings, “I wanted you to call, I wanted you to roll my way/I wanted you to be the person I saw every ****/I wanted you to call, I wanted you to touch my face/I wanted you to know.” At first listen it doesn’t sound like anything out of the ordinary, but at second listen, it sounds like Todd is trying to say “day,” but he can’t because he cannot commit every day to his love interest.

“Make Me a Better Man,” stands out amongst the rest of the album with its bluesy background instrumentals. The lyrics behind this gorgeous track tackle the theme of sexuality and masculinity. In his pre-chorus, Todd sings, “The way you talk to her, I swear/It’s like you wish I wasn’t there/But is there somethin’ that you’d like to share?” like his love interest is hiding their muse for another woman. In his second verse, he follows up with, “I’m lookin’ in her eyes while you’re lookin’ at her waist.”

Todd ends the song with, “I ain’t never cried, but I’m getting closer than I’d like/You had my heart in your two hands and you let it go,” which hints at the classical toxic masculinity stereotype that men don’t cry. However, throughout the track, Todd learned how to be a better man, and expressing his feelings is one step closer to that journey.

In the second to last song on the album, Todd lives for his lover’s support. “Cheer Me On,” originally released a week before the album, Todd appears to be looking for his love interest, but he has forgotten who they are. Once again, he does a play on lyrics and censors himself again, “I swear, I’d wanna talk to you, but/I don’t **** who you are or where to find you,” he sings. It sounds like Todd is trying to say “remember,” but his memory fails him.

To finish off the album, Todd passionately ends with “I’ll Come Back For You,” which, put at best, shows his strength. He sings, “Your eyes are drier than mine, that’s a first/It’s no other you I could find, that’s the curse,” and follows with, “I can’t make a sound, so I’ll just lie on my side/Wait for the tears to roll by/More love than I can handle/What do I do?” later in the song.

“Malcolm Todd” presented exactly what listeners were hoping for. The entire album showcased Todd’s abilities, and fans continue to cheer him on in his music career because it seems like it is just beginning. Todd will be going on tour starting in May and stops at Roadrunner in Boston May 21.