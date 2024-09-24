Alternative R&B is brought down to Earth

Omar Apollo lit up the Leader Bank Pavilion in Seaport with an emotional and life-changing performance Sep. 6.

Apollo’s “God Said No” Tour took a stop in Boston, bringing vibrant and high energy to the city. His opener, Malcolm Todd, set the mood for the night.

Todd pulled the audience in, giving fans a new taste of music. The crowd was engaged throughout his set, and Todd set the perfect amount of suspense for the main performance during the evening.

Shortly after Todd ended his performance, screams were heard from the entire venue, as fans shouted in awe at Apollo standing in his iconic fur jacket. Before he even began singing, the energy was already out of this world for the night. Fans were ecstatic to see the legendary performance.

Apollo opened with one of his most recent releases, “Be Careful With Me,” from his newest album, “God Said No.”

Many people may know Apollo from one of his biggest hits, “Evergreen,” featuring Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar. However, Apollo played many of his most electrifying songs.

Apollo performed his hit song “Spite,” which became popular through TikTok earlier in the year. It was also one of the first songs to be released before his recent album came out at the end of June.

Another honorable mention, Apollo performed “Want U Around,” which takes fans through his emotional love journey. The song is a deep dive on Apollo’s plea to have his love interest stick around, but he was taken for granted. Apollo repeats the saying “baby, I want you around,” as a way to beg them to stay.

Apollo took fans through an emotional story, performing songs that mostly relate to his love life. The audience went from screaming, crying, jumping and everything in-between. His setlist gave fans a taste of everything. Whether you are in a happy relationship, just got broken up with or are living your best single life, there was a song for you during his performance.

Apollo’s singing was not the only impressive aspect about this show. He performed with a team of dancers, encapsulating fans’ attention through their sharp robot-like movements.

Apollo’s vision of the set design brought another astonishing level to the performance. Him and his team used a tarp for some of the show, giving it an old-timey look as fans shouted in amazement at his silhouette against the white backdrop.

The whole stage seemed to be a vacuum. From set pieces going in and out to dancers slowly pushing and pulling Apollo from both sides of the stage.

One of the greatest parts of the show was watching Apollo pay homage to his Mexican-American culture. In the middle of his set, Apollo performed “En el olvido,” which is a song fully in Spanish and the title directly translates to “In oblivion.”

The song brought tears to many fans’ eyes, including mine, and Apollo did not fail to fully capture the audience’s attention through the beauty of this song.

Directly after “En el olvido,” Apollo performed another Spanish song, “Dos Uno Nueve (219),” which definitely had a polar opposite vibe from “En el olvido.” This song had Apollo’s fans jumping and dancing around screaming for more.

Towards the end of the night, Apollo performed his hit song, “Evergreen,” where fans joined arms and sang along together.

Apollo finished off his setlist with “Glow,” but since Boston fans are unlike any other, he came back out to perform his encore, “Go Away.”

If I can relive the night I saw Omar Apollo, I would. It was a magical experience and he is not only an inspiration to me, but also to many queer people interested in the music industry. He welcomed the audience with open arms and made sure everyone in Seaport could hear him.

Apollo is continuing his tour until Oct. 11, where his last stop is San Diego, California.