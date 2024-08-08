Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Goodstein joins Suffolk as women’s tennis head coach

Michael Najarian, Sports EditorAugust 8, 2024
Suffolk+University+womens+tennis+head+coach+Zack+Goodstein.
Courtesy of Suffolk University Athletics
Suffolk University women’s tennis head coach Zack Goodstein.

Suffolk University women’s tennis team will have a new voice entering its 2024 season, as the university hired Zack Goodstein as the program’s next head coach.

This is Goodstein’s first head coaching job at the collegiate level. He replaces Drew Goldstein, who served as the women’s tennis head coach in 2022 and 2023 and an assistant coach for the men’s tennis team in the spring of 2023 and 2024. Goldstein is no longer with Suffolk.

“I am eager to meet the team and step on the practice courts for the first time,” Goodstein said in a press release. “Tennis has given me so much, personally and professionally. Coaching this group will be a new challenge that I am honored to accept. I am excited to work with this group of women and can’t wait to see what we’re able to build together at Suffolk.”

Goodstein has previous coaching experience at Tenacity in Allston, Mass, where he designed curriculum while helping to plan and execute summer tennis programs in the area. He has also served as a tennis professional at the Mount Auburn Tennis Club and the director of operations for the Lexington Tennis Club, which he also co-founded.

Goodstein played tennis in college at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was a letterwinner for four years and graduated in 2015 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.

