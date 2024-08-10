CCC becomes Conference of New England in rebrand

Courtesy of Suffolk University Athletics The logo of the Conference of New England, formerly known as the Commonwealth Coast Conference.

Suffolk University Athletics will be competing in a reshaped conference this fall, as the Commonwealth Coast Conference announced a name change to the Conference of New England August 1.

This rebrand marks the first time in the CCC’s 40-year history where the conference will be changing its name.

“This is a historic day for our conference as we announce our commitment towards a deliberate and comprehensive philosophy that effectively equips our campus leaders with the ability to collectively support our student-athletes and institutions,” said Conference of New England Commissioner Patrick Colbert in a press release.

Suffolk’s history as a full member of the conference dates back to the 2020-21 season, when Suffolk became the first university to be added as a full member since 2007.

“This new identity builds on the strength of our history as a conference while also highlighting its forward momentum and growing reach, including our geographic footprint, reputation and quality of the athletic experience we offer student-athletes,” said Suffolk President and CNE Board Chair Marisa Kelly in the press release. “The Conference of New England is increasingly competing on a regional and even a national level, and the reimagination of the brand shines a new light on our momentum and growth.”

The Conference of New England’s rebrand was done in partnership with the New Jersey-based SKYE Design, which helped ensure this rebrand would reflect the conference’s New England identity.

“The CNE identity fuses the conference’s essence of unified leadership with its New England home,” said Skye Dillon, the founder of SKYE Design. “The marks are simple, but the story is rich: rich in values, heritage, athletic ambition and an inspired vision for what the future holds.”

With teams based in states like Rhode Island, Maine and Connecticut, the conference has expanded outside of Massachusetts. The rebrand marks the Conference of New England embracing a unified New England identity.

“This rebranding better aligns with the makeup of our member institutions and captures the spirit of collaboration and innovation that drives our conference,” said Endicott College President and former conference chair Steven R. DiSalvo in the CNE’s press release. “It emphasizes our collective goal to enhance the student-athlete experience through robust competition and comprehensive support. The Conference of New England stands as a testament to our shared vision for a brighter future, where our student-athletes continue to excel and inspire.”

The Conference of New England’s press release went on to highlight how it aims to develop a new name that shows off the advantages of being based in New England, which they describe as “one of the most competitive and prestigious regions in Division III.”

While the conference updated its logos in 2019, this name change marks a historic moment for the conference with the first time the Commonwealth Coast Conference will be going by a different name. The conference will also welcome Johnson & Wales University as its newest full member for the 2024-2025 year.