Industrial music makes its way back to Boston

American industrial band Ministry brought show-stopping synth to the Roadrunner March 18 leaving fans shocked by the powerful performances.

Originating in Chicago in 1981, lead singer Al Jourgensen is the last original member still performing. The band made their break into the music scene with new wave/synth music and as they matured as a band, have evolved into the industrial/metal genre.

However, the 80s punk band did not come alone. With two openers, Front Line Assembly and Gary Numan, bringing energy and entertainment to the packed venue the crowd was buzzing. With each of the bands being prolific in their genre, the crowd spanned through all ages showing that their music have and will stand the test of time.

Canadian alternative band, Front Line Assembly took the stage at 7 p.m. instantly enamoring the crowd with their compelling visuals and loud synth. Opening their set with their song “I.E.D.” they set the tone for the rest of the night: loud, engaging and industrial.

While their set was short, they made waves in the venue capturing the attention of every person that entered the venue. Finishing their set with popular songs “Mindphaser” and “Millenium,” hyping up the crowd making them more and more eager for the upcoming performances.

Shortly after, Gary Numan and his band entered the stage with more than just energy. The British new wave musician made a name for himself with his solo career in the 80s and has maintained a steady career in the music industry. Like the previous band, the visuals were captivating and flashy and added to the fast-paced and aggressive nature of the show.

While the band was responsible for setting the tone for each song during the set, the true star was Numan, whose vocals were more impressive than ever as he interacted with his band members on stage and entertained the crowd.

Songs like “Love Hurt Bleed” and “Haunted” stood out for not only their impeccable quality but also for how encapsulating it was to watch the band on stage. This was more than just watching a band, it was like witnessing a once-in-a-lifetime performance. The set was not only strong with these songs. While they were playing more than just the greatest hits, they of course threw in the most popular song “Cars” which still plays on radio stations today.

With the conclusion of the set, crews worked quickly to transform the set for the main event. After a short wait, the band took the stage and took over the venue instantly.

Speakers blaring and lights flashing set the stage for the metal band to come in with strength. Jourgensen made his way onto the stage and the crowd erupted in screams and cheers, more than just excited to see the band perform.

They focused more on their recent releases and highlighting their current songs instead of some of the music that they are more known for. Opening with songs from their two most recent releases “HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES” and “Moral Hygiene.” Their set continued with some of their popular songs from the ’90s like “N.W.O.” AND “Stigmata.” These songs brought the crowd to life. With the first notes of the more familiar songs. Fans created a massive mosh pit moving and taking up half of the floor while basking in the sound of the band.

The stage was lit up with bright big lights and visuals that were unforgettable. With each song that was performed, there was a new visual that amplified the commentary that is narrated by the track.

These performances proved that this music stands the test of time and will continue to be popular no matter the decade. While the music has evolved over the years, the fan base has stayed loyal and engaged with every new album and tour that these bands put on.

Ministry U.S. Tour 2024 will end April 5 in Tucson, Arizona.