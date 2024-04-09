Judith Hill enchants crowd at House of Blues Boston

Judith Hill ignited the House of Blues stage with her vibrant and soulful energy April 5, captivating the audience as a supporting artist on tour with JJ Grey & Mofro.

The 39-year-old Los Angeles-native showcased her innate musical talent, evident throughout her enchanting 40-minute set, which featured original songs such as “I Can Only Love You By Fire,” “The Pepper Club,” “Give Your Love to Someone Else,” “Dame De La Lumière” and “Cry, Cry, Cry.”

Hill has collaborated with renowned artists such as Michael Jackson, Prince and Josh Groban, lending her backing vocals. However, she has indisputably asserted herself as a formidable solo artist with her unique talents.

Hill kicked off the performance with “I Can Only Love You By Fire,” a rock-infused track showcasing her prowess on the guitar with her voice crackling like a flame. The audience quickly embraced the groovy track, transported back to the ‘70s R&B era.

After her opening, she took a moment to appreciate her band and the family affair accompanying her on stage. Both of her parents, Michiko and Pee Wee Hill, are supporting her through this tour.

Each band member showcased their skills, with solo introductions featuring her dad on bass and her mom on the keys and backup vocals. Their presence as a family trio of musicians amplified the connection on stage, making it even more palpable.

Hill transformed the rock energy with a soulful funk during her performance of “The Pepper Club,” producing a psychedelic retro vibe that made it an irresistible track to let loose to.

There is no denying that Hill’s charm came through as she plucked her guitar and swayed to her catchy tracks. Her strong and distinct vocals were admirable, as her range reached the back of the room, sending chills after each high note.

She slowed down the energy for a beautiful piano transition into “Give Your Love to Someone Else,” telling the audience about her struggles with self-doubt and love.

“I wrote this song at a time in my life when I was incredibly vulnerable and looking on the outside of the world, longing for acceptance and approval in all the wrong places,” she said. “I know in my heart that you can never truly love someone else until you start learning how to love yourself first and sometimes it’s hard to connect your heart in your hand.”

The slow pace persisted as she stepped back into the spotlight, guitar in hand. Her vocals resonated deeply in “Give Your Love to Someone Else” as she stretched out each note, showcasing her powerful range and commanding stage presence.

She continued the intimate space for her latest single released this year, “Dame De La Lumière,” a song she wrote about her mother and the lineage of powerful women present in her family, whom she is constantly inspired by.

“This next song goes out to all you beautiful and powerful women out there,” she said. “Bad times make strong women. We’re fighters, baby.”

“Dame De La Lumière” tells a reminiscing story of her mother and grandmother’s journey. Both are determined women who fought through hardship and grew to be strong female presences for young Hill.

Hill brought out the most emotion for this track, using her soulful voice to express genuine admiration for the women in her personal life and in the audience.

Hill finished her short yet memorable set with a powerful performance of “Cry, Cry, Cry,” incorporating blended elements of rock, bluesy guitar riffs and soulful R&B harmonies. The fusion resulted in a standout track that left a lasting impression on the audience.

Hill’s upcoming album, titled “Letters From a Black Widow,” will be released April 26. She will conclude her tour with JJ Grey & Mofro in Virginia April 14.