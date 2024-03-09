Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

SGA executive board set for Spring 2024 semester

Sarah Roberts and Maren HalpinMarch 9, 2024
SGA+executive+board+set+for+Spring+2024+semester
Sean Buckley

Clinton Oreofe, Grace Kane, Ruby Walsh and Josh Durand are set to serve as Suffolk University Student Government Association’s executive board for the upcoming academic year.

“I feel as if I’m honored to have a new board to work with to accomplish the goals I couldn’t finish last year. It is always great to have fresh perspectives on hot button topics, I’ve gotten comfortable in my role and now it’s my job to make sure that my team can too,” said Oreofe.

Oreofe will serve another term as president and Kane will serve another term as vice president. Kane is the first woman to serve two consecutive terms as SGA vice president.

“I will never stop being thankful for the Suffolk community. Serving another vice president term for a university and organization I care so deeply about, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am overwhelmed with gratitude, thank you all,” said Kane.

SGA’s treasurer position goes to junior and current class of 2025 senator and athletics committee chair Durand with 254 votes. Fellow candidates Owen Jaworski received 167 votes and Milind Kulkarni received 41 votes.

“First of all I have the utmost respect for Owen and Milind. They continue to do so much for the school and deserve to get their flowers as well. A huge thank you to the Suffolk community. Everyone here has supported me with everything I’ve done over the past three years, and I can’t wait to give back to such a loving community. The win feels great, but there’s still a lot of work ahead, and I couldn’t be more excited to get started,” said Durand.

In the secretary race, sophomore and current class of 2026 senator Walsh won with 224 votes while Divinety Johnson came in just short with 213 votes. 

“I am feeling so excited right now, I have so many plans and ideas that I can’t wait to share with our Suffolk community this coming year,” said Walsh.

The winners in the class senator races are as follows: 

Class of 2026 Senators: Andrew Gomes, Sophia Naim, Fathema Heidari, Nora Swine, Coran Buggy, Maria Limbanovos.

Class of 2027 Senators: Molly Gramm, Frank Ezhan Jr., Ellie Oakes, Elise Rue, Kayleigh Carey, Abigail Morin. 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Boston
Boston Police and Suffolk University Police Department respond to a bomb threat made March 7.
BPD, SUPD give 'all clear' after bomb threat at Sargent Hall
Students on the 2023 environmental track of Alternative Spring Break trip in Prince William Forest Park in Virginia.
Alternative Spring Break set to serve across nation this spring
Adam Marotta/Contributing Graphic Designer
Boston City Council celebrates Black businesses for Black History month
Mild weather ahead following cold stint
Mild weather ahead following cold stint
Adam Marotta/Contributing Graphic Designer
City council changes name of Roxbury library, discusses BPS including ESOL classes for parents
Students feel impacts of increasing rent, low apartment inventory in Boston
Students feel impacts of increasing rent, low apartment inventory in Boston
More in Campus
73 Tremont Street.
Tuition increases weigh on students' minds
SUPD Lieutenant Ramon Nunez and Captain Gerard Coletta at a SGA meeting Feb. 9, 2022.
‘Throwing more guns at a problem doesn’t create less violence’: Students grapple with prospect of arming SUPD
(Front, Left to Right) Nana-Korantema Koranteng, Enrique Pepén, political science Professor Christina Kulich, Madison Colburn, Doug Botelho and (back) Adriano Pucci.
Career Center panel highlights alumni in politics
Courtesy of Nika Chelnokova.
Suffolk Law strives to make change in Ukraine war
SUPD police car sits across from the Samia Academic Center
Kelly, Lamb discuss arming SUPD in SGA
Dr. Imari K. Paris Jeffries, president and CEO of Embrace Boston, delivers the keynote address at the MLK Creating the Dream award ceremony.
'Creating the Dream' award honors campus leaders
More in News
In the nation: Mass. Attorney General sues Milton, nursing student killed in Georgia, airman self-immolates in support of Palestine
In the nation: Mass. Attorney General sues Milton, nursing student killed in Georgia, airman self-immolates in support of Palestine
False spring ahead for first week of March
False spring ahead for first week of March
In the nation: Warren challenger emerges, Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos children, two charged in Super Bowl parade shooting, Walshe sentenced for fraud
In the nation: Warren challenger emerges, Alabama Supreme Court rules frozen embryos children, two charged in Super Bowl parade shooting, Walshe sentenced for fraud
Shirley Royster, Kim Wilson and Karen White during the Anti-HIV Stigma Campaign; A Black Woman’s Perspective panel. Courtesy of Michael J. Clark.
CSDI, BSU host panel to combat HIV/AIDS stigma, healthcare disparities among Black women
In the nation: Shooting shocks Kansas City, Monkey remains found in travelers bag at Logan Airport, Senate passes aid for Ukraine, Israel, House impeaches Mayorkas
In the nation: Shooting shocks Kansas City, Monkey remains found in traveler's bag at Logan Airport, Senate passes aid for Ukraine, Israel, House impeaches Mayorkas
Suffolk students pose for a picture in front of the White House in Washington D.C. Courtesy of Swara Gurau.
Suffolk students take trip to D.C. in partnership with Washington Center
About the Contributors
Sarah Roberts, News Editor | she/her
Sarah is a senior from Taunton, Massachusetts, majoring in print and web journalism. She’s on the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field teams. When she’s not running along the Charles or doing laps on the track in East Boston, you will probably find her in a coffee shop. Sarah is a coffee connoisseur and enjoys trying new coffee places frequently. In her free time if she isn’t reading, she’s watching some true crime shows or rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time. After college, she hopes to work in investigative journalism.
Maren Halpin, News Editor | she/her
Maren is a sophomore print/web journalism major with a minor in political science from Milford, Massachusetts. When she’s not in The Journal office, you can usually find Maren in Suffolk’s orientation office or at an on-campus event. In her free time, she loves to go to her favorite coffee shops, listen to Noah Kahan, Hozier and Taylor Swift on repeat, explore the city and spend time with family and friends. Maren is passionate about politics and hopes to go into political journalism in the future. 
Sean Buckley, Graphics Editor | he/him

Sean is the Graphics Editor at The Suffolk Journal. He is a junior at Suffolk University studying Graphic Design. When not designing graphics he is producing music and taking photos. Sean is from Franklin, Massachusetts and is a new addition to the Journal. He hopes to continuously improve his work in the years that he is providing for the Journal.

You can follow him on Instagram @343sean

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *