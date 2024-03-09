SGA+executive+board+set+for+Spring+2024+semester

Clinton Oreofe, Grace Kane, Ruby Walsh and Josh Durand are set to serve as Suffolk University Student Government Association’s executive board for the upcoming academic year.

“I feel as if I’m honored to have a new board to work with to accomplish the goals I couldn’t finish last year. It is always great to have fresh perspectives on hot button topics, I’ve gotten comfortable in my role and now it’s my job to make sure that my team can too,” said Oreofe.

Oreofe will serve another term as president and Kane will serve another term as vice president. Kane is the first woman to serve two consecutive terms as SGA vice president.

“I will never stop being thankful for the Suffolk community. Serving another vice president term for a university and organization I care so deeply about, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I am overwhelmed with gratitude, thank you all,” said Kane.

SGA’s treasurer position goes to junior and current class of 2025 senator and athletics committee chair Durand with 254 votes. Fellow candidates Owen Jaworski received 167 votes and Milind Kulkarni received 41 votes.

“First of all I have the utmost respect for Owen and Milind. They continue to do so much for the school and deserve to get their flowers as well. A huge thank you to the Suffolk community. Everyone here has supported me with everything I’ve done over the past three years, and I can’t wait to give back to such a loving community. The win feels great, but there’s still a lot of work ahead, and I couldn’t be more excited to get started,” said Durand.

In the secretary race, sophomore and current class of 2026 senator Walsh won with 224 votes while Divinety Johnson came in just short with 213 votes.

“I am feeling so excited right now, I have so many plans and ideas that I can’t wait to share with our Suffolk community this coming year,” said Walsh.

The winners in the class senator races are as follows:

Class of 2026 Senators: Andrew Gomes, Sophia Naim, Fathema Heidari, Nora Swine, Coran Buggy, Maria Limbanovos.

Class of 2027 Senators: Molly Gramm, Frank Ezhan Jr., Ellie Oakes, Elise Rue, Kayleigh Carey, Abigail Morin.