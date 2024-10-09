Final freshman senator decided in historic runoff

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association freshman runoff election, the first in organization history, concluded Oct. 9 to elect the final senator for the class of 2028.

Chris Holmes, a criminal justice major, won the race with 35 votes. Gordon Ruan received 34 votes.

In a statement to The Suffolk Journal, Holmes thanked the freshman students who elected him and said he was grateful to have taken part in a piece of Suffolk history. He expressed optimism for the year ahead as SGA begins work on behalf of the student body.



“It’s going to be a very busy year in SGA and I’m glad to be a part of the team that will be making a difference for all Suffolk students,” Holmes said.

Ruan congratulated Holmes on his win and said although it was not the result he was hoping for, he appreciated the support he received from his peers.



“I know [Holmes] will do a fantastic job in this new role and I look forward to seeing brighter success for him and for our class,” Ruan said. “It was a learning experience for everyone in this race and I know there will be more elections in the near future.”

Holmes is the 10th class senator for the freshman class, who make up half of the newly sworn in class senators elected in the fall elections. The class of 2028 senators will vote on a class speaker and Finance Committee and Student Judicial Review Board representatives at SGA’s Oct. 10 meeting, where Holmes will be sworn in.