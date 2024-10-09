Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Final freshman senator decided in historic runoff

Leo Woods, News EditorOctober 9, 2024

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association freshman runoff election, the first in organization history, concluded Oct. 9 to elect the final senator for the class of 2028. 

Chris Holmes, a criminal justice major, won the race with 35 votes. Gordon Ruan received 34 votes. 

In a statement to The Suffolk Journal, Holmes thanked the freshman students who elected him and said he was grateful to have taken part in a piece of Suffolk history. He expressed optimism for the year ahead as SGA begins work on behalf of the student body.

“It’s going to be a very busy year in SGA and I’m glad to be a part of the team that will be making a difference for all Suffolk students,” Holmes said. 

Ruan congratulated Holmes on his win and said although it was not the result he was hoping for, he appreciated the support he received from his peers.

“I know [Holmes] will do a fantastic job in this new role and I look forward to seeing brighter success for him and for our class,” Ruan said. “It was a learning experience for everyone in this race and I know there will be more elections in the near future.”

Holmes is the 10th class senator for the freshman class, who make up half of the newly sworn in class senators elected in the fall elections. The class of 2028 senators will vote on a class speaker and Finance Committee and Student Judicial Review Board representatives at SGA’s Oct. 10 meeting, where Holmes will be sworn in.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history
The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history
Sawyer elevators set to undergo ‘major capital investment’ over next year
Sawyer elevators set to undergo ‘major capital investment’ over next year
Suffolk University Police Department vehicle outside Samia Academic Center.
Suffolk announces arming community advisory committee, outlines implementation
101 Tremont Street, across from Granary Burial Ground, is set to become Suffolk University's sixth residence hall.
Suffolk announces purchase of sixth residence hall
Protesters form a defensive line opposite Boston Police officers on Tremont Street April 25. Boston Police made 118 arrests at the Emerson "Popular University Encampment".
Suffolk students describe violent arrests at Emerson encampment
Residence life senator-at-large Sara Tibbetts voices concerns for her residents at SGA's meeting about the Board's decision to arm SUPD.
'I’m a lot less comfortable leaving situations up to [SUPD] completely': RAs discuss frustrations with Board's decision
More in News
Students host watch party for Vice Presidential Debate
Students host watch party for Vice Presidential Debate
In the nation: Thousands protest in Boston for peace, Massachusetts opens lawsuit against TikTok, Milton housing trial begins, Hurricane Milton headed for Tampa
In the nation: Thousands protest in Boston for peace, Massachusetts opens lawsuit against TikTok, Milton housing trial begins, Hurricane Milton headed for Tampa
Senate swears in new members for academic year
Senate swears in new members for academic year
Courtesy of Armenian Student Association
Students revive Suffolk’s Armenian Students Association
Professors bring spotlight to political awareness on campus
Professors bring spotlight to political awareness on campus
Clery report sheds light on campus safety
Clery report sheds light on campus safety
More in Showcase
Will & Harper. (L to R) Will Ferrell and Harper Steele in Will & Harper. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024
'Will and Harper' take viewers on a road trip destigmatizing queer identities
It's time to stop glamorizing true crime
It's time to stop glamorizing true crime
Members of the men’s soccer team celebrate after forward Francisco Valck’s goal Oct. 5.
Men’s soccer blanks Hartford to stay undefeated in conference play
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports net important victories in big week
Michael's Minute: Suffolk sports net important victories in big week
Heartstopper First Looks.
Iconic LGBTQ+ TV show stops hearts around the world
Part of the 'Who's Askin' sketch comedy club holding up a sign during their first show of the semester.
Who’s Askin’: Suffolk’s SNL like group starts semester with laughs
About the Contributor
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal