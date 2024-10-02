The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association’s latest class of senators were named to office Oct. 2 in a historic election, starting off the year inducting some fresh faces into the legislature.

The election makes Suffolk SGA history with a runoff for the final class of 2028 senator slot, SGA’s first runoff since its founding. Voting in the runoff between Chris Holmes and Gordon Ruan will begin Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and end Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. Voting will be open to members of the class of 2028 only.

“I’m pretty excited going into the runoff. This is my first election, obviously as a freshman. At this time I still haven’t been told who the other candidate is, I’m obviously hoping for a positive outcome but if the other candidate is to win then so be it. Here’s hoping for a successful run and best of luck to my opponent,” said Holmes, a freshman criminal justice major.

As the class of 2028 approaches one more round of voting, runoff candidate Ruan believes the draw showcases the drive of Suffolk’s newest students.

“I am surprised that this was the first time that me and someone else tied in an election. It shows that young people, especially the freshman class, is ready to start leading in SGA and that the candidates in this race are competitive and there’s no backing down. I wish my opponent the best of luck in the runoff,” said Ruan.

For SGA’s executive board, the historic election marks the true start to another year.

“I love being able to see student involvement flourish in times like this,” said Grace Kane, vice president of SGA. “Everyone here at SGA is super excited for all our new incoming elected senators and upcoming runoff election! The first in school history, let’s keep making that history Suffolk!”

The results are as follows:

Class of 2025: Laila Ahmad-Zani (39), Isabella Tencer (32) and Millind Kulkarni (26)

Class of 2026: Shaima Bouras-Saiah (75), Owen Jaworski (73), John Newman (67)

Class of 2027: Bella Wawrzyniak (87), Brendan Eddy (84), Joey Kozlowski (63) and Matthew Williams (45)

Class of 2028: Joey Pisani (88), Eliza Bryant (82), Zoe Welz (76), Julianna Da Luz (71), Kalyee Sanchez (70), Magdelina (Maggie) Stringer (52), Mona Ammar (47), Tighe Hosman (43), Sam Parenteau (39)

General Senator-at-Large: Priscilla Barbosa Gomes, with 440 votes

SBS Senator-at-Large: Briana Diaz, with 256 votes

CAS Senator-at-Large: Charlie Reyna-Demes, with 467 votes

Commuter Senator-at-Large: Stephanie Lima, with 456 votes

All votes will be confirmed and candidates will be sworn in during SGA’s Oct. 3 meeting.