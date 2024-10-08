Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Senate swears in new members for academic year

Alexis Crochiere, Asst. News EditorOctober 8, 2024
Leo Woods

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association inducted its new senators for this upcoming academic year Oct. 3, while also electing class speakers, the financial committee representatives and the student judicial review board representatives. 

SGA started off the fall semester by electing the 20 class senators for the academic year as well as the Commuter Senator, SBS Senator, CAS Senator and General Senator-At-Large.

After the senate swore in its newest members, the matter of SGA history was addressed: the first ever runoff election between 2028 senator candidates Chris Holmes and Gordan Ruan.

“It should be pretty fun to keep the campaign going,” said Holmes. “Best of luck to Gordan and we’ll see what happens.”

Voting opened the morning of Oct. 7 and closed the evening of Oct. 9.

“I’m going to be campaigning all the way through and best of luck Chris,” said Ruan. “Like Grace [Kane] said, it’s historic and we’re going to make history together.”

Results of the final Class of 2028 Senator slot will be posted on the Suffolk Journal as well as SGA socials Oct. 9.

The legislature also welcomed senior political science major Leo Woods to the floor to give an informative presentation on voting as election day approaches. Woods is enrolled in a voting rights class that is focusing on outreach and is the news editor of The Suffolk Journal.

The meeting continued as SGA President Clinton Oreofe discussed the procedures to follow the Senator elections that include voting on class speakers, finance committee representatives and the SJRB representatives.

Oreofe then turned the attention to other members of the executive board to explain the responsibilities of the positions. This included Vice President Grace Kane and Treasurer Josh Durand.

The class speaker is a representative from each graduating class that takes the role as the voice of the grade during meetings, such as announcing the newly elected finance committee and SJRB representatives.

The “fincom” representative is a part of an eight person committee, four non-SGA members and four SGA members, one from each class, that votes on what funds are handed over to clubs and have input on what should and shouldn’t be done while keeping in touch with the Suffolk community.

The student judicial review board representatives are in charge of what should remain and what change in regards to the SGA constitution. 

The president allowed CAS Senator-At-Large Charlie Reyna-Demes to take the floor during the closed session. 

Reyna-Demes went on to address the proposition his group proposed which is to bring the Senators-At-Large to a status of equal power as the executive board which includes President Oreofe, Vice President Kane, Secretary Ruby Walsh and Treasurer Durand.

“As it currently stands the Senator-At-Large, although receiving  many votes and representing key aspects of our University, doesn’t have a say in a lot of the committees,” said Reyna-Demes. “I want this to change.”

He ended his statement by informing the SGA that they are in the process of trying to make these goals a reality and asked for their support in their fight.

After the executive board took a moment to let the classes decide their representative, the class speakers announced the following results.

Class of 2025: Maada Coomber for class speaker, Laila Ahmad-Zani for SJRB representative and Fatima Samara for fincom representative.

Class of 2026: Coran Buggy for class speaker, Shaima Bouras-Saiah for SJRB representative and Owen Jaworski for fincom representative.

Class of 2027: Bella Wawrzyniak for class speaker, Kayleigh Carey for SJRB and Frank Ezhan for fincom representative.

The class of 2028 will vote on its class representatives after the runoff election. 

The meeting concluded with a message from Oreofe on his advice and hopes from the incoming senators.

“The same passion that I saw all you guys have throughout the election, whether you won or whether you lost is something that I need you guys to have forever,” said Oreofe. “Or at least for when I’m here since this is my last year so I really want to have the most passionate Senate possible.”


