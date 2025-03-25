Fresh ‘Maki Market’ opens at Suffolk

Nick Peace The “Maki Market” in the lobby of the Sawyer building opened March 17, serving a variety of sushi and poke bowls made fresh to order.

What was once Sawyer Cafe has updated its selection for the spring semester. Students can now use the Boost app to order a variety of hand-made sushi and poke bowls from the first-floor dining space in the Sawyer building. Dubbed “Maki Market,” Suffolk Dining posted advertisements for the change leading up to the official launch March 17.

Next to the first floor dining space in the Sawyer building, Sarah Campos tended the information table, which was covered in free merchandise for the new Boost dining app.

“This week, we just launched our new Maki market which replaces the Starbucks over at Sawyer,” said Campos. “This is going to be a permanent concept over at Sawyer. You can order your sushi and they’ll make it fresh.”

Boost is a mobile food ordering app that partners with universities. It allows users to order from each dining hall ahead of time and pick it up, similar to mainstream food ordering apps like DoorDash. While ordering on Boost is an alternate option for every dining hall across campus, the Maki Market is exclusively available on Boost.

Ella Trion said as a student, ordering food from the dining hall on apps like Dine on Campus and GET is convenient.

“I use the one [Dine On Campus] that they have that tells you what they have for meals every day. And then the GET one is easy, I like it because you’re able to see your account and everything,” said Trion.

The price of the Maki Market sushi ranges from $6.99 to $13.99. By comparison, the pre-packaged sushi served at dining halls has a similar price range. The main difference is the Maki Market selection is made fresh.

Suffolk dining is encouraging students to give feedback on food options available on campus. For instance, a focus group was held March 24 and 25 to gauge student opinions. Students were paid $50 to attend the focus group.