Warmer weather ahead for first week of November

Stephen Merrick, Staff WriterNovember 2, 2023
Stephen Merrick

You can turn off the heat and hold off on the Christmas music, it looks like we’re going to experience a slight warm up this week. 

According to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, the first week of November is going to bring us moderate temperatures.

Friday we’ll see sun with a high near 57 falling to the high 40s in the evening.

Warmer weather continues into the weekend with both Saturday and Sunday bringing sun and a high in the low 60s before falling to the mid to low 40s in the evening.

Returning to class on Monday, you can ditch last week’s winter coat as we’ll be experiencing sun with a high near 62. Monday night will be a comfortable 47, with the potential for some rain which will continue into Tuesday.

Tuesday will be mostly rainy with a high near 61 and an evening low around 44.

Don’t be surprised to see some continued showers Wednesday morning, but as the morning passes the day should see drier skies with a high in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night should cool down to the mid to low 40s.

Thursday will see the start of a cool down with a high in the high 40s dipping into the high 30s in the evening.

Some forecasters are predicting snow next Friday, but don’t break out the sledding gear quite yet, as a reliable forecast is still up in the air.
About the Contributor
Stephen Merrick, Staff Writer | he/him
Stephen is an undergraduate law major from Marshfield, Massachusetts. In addition to writing for the Journal, he is a member of the Suffolk University Debate team, and was previously the president of the Suffolk University Democrats. In his free time, he enjoys reading, fishing and scuba diving. When Stephen graduates, he hopes to join the United States Coast Guard.

