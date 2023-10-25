Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Suffolk SGA announces resolution removing charge for laundry on-campus

Shealagh Sullivan, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 25, 2023
Laundry+room+in+the+basement+of+10+West.
Maren Halpin
Laundry room in the basement of 10 West.

Suffolk Student Government Association passed a resolution Oct. 19 to make laundry free for all students in the university’s five residence halls.

This resolution will be enacted in January of 2024. 

Clinton Oreofe, president of SGA, said the resolution was a major accomplishment for the organization, and hopes that its impact on campus will be far-reaching.

“As president, it motivated me to know that my board and I represent students the best way possible,” said Oreofe.

“I think this is a very good idea to ease the minds of students. It will be helpful to students with financial struggles to not have the cost of laundry as a stressor, especially when the machines don’t work,” said sophomore Casey Wells.

The change has the potential to relieve a financial burden on students, something many are looking forward to in the coming semester.

“Living in Boston is expensive as it is,” said freshman Jaenelle Bryant. “We’d probably save at least $100 each year if it was free. It would be one less thing to worry about.”
About the Contributors
Shealagh Sullivan, Editor-in-Chief | she/her
Shealagh is a senior majoring in journalism with a minor in international relations from Ashby, Mass. She has previously worked as a co-op for the Boston Globe on the homepage desk and as an intern for GBH News and Boston Public Radio. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, finding a new favorite coffee spot and exploring Boston. She is a huge art lover and wants nothing more than to see the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. After graduation, Shealagh hopes to be a political journalist in Washington D.C. Follow Shealagh on Twitter @ShealaghS.
Maren Halpin, Asst. News Editor | she/her
Maren is a sophomore print/web journalism major with a minor in political science from Milford, Massachusetts. When she’s not in The Journal office, you can find Maren at a program council meeting or in Suffolk’s orientation office. In her free time, she loves to go to her favorite coffee shops, listen to Noah Kahan, Hozier and Taylor Swift on repeat, explore the city and spend time with family and friends. Maren is passionate about politics and hopes to go into political journalism in the future. 

