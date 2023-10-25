Suffolk SGA announces resolution removing charge for laundry on-campus

Suffolk Student Government Association passed a resolution Oct. 19 to make laundry free for all students in the university’s five residence halls.

This resolution will be enacted in January of 2024.

Clinton Oreofe, president of SGA, said the resolution was a major accomplishment for the organization, and hopes that its impact on campus will be far-reaching.

“As president, it motivated me to know that my board and I represent students the best way possible,” said Oreofe.

“I think this is a very good idea to ease the minds of students. It will be helpful to students with financial struggles to not have the cost of laundry as a stressor, especially when the machines don’t work,” said sophomore Casey Wells.

The change has the potential to relieve a financial burden on students, something many are looking forward to in the coming semester.

“Living in Boston is expensive as it is,” said freshman Jaenelle Bryant. “We’d probably save at least $100 each year if it was free. It would be one less thing to worry about.”