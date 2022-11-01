SU Jazz Band presents ‘Nightmare on Jazz Street’

The Common performing at the event.

Suffolk University’s Jazz Band and Dining Services came together to present “Nightmare on Jazz Street,” a showcase of some of Suffolk’s performance groups to celebrate Halloween, on Oct. 27.

Suffolk Jazz Band performed at the Smith Cafe in Samia Academic Center alongside The Common, The Ramifications and Who’s Askin’. Students could enjoy fresh popcorn and root beer floats prepared by the Dining staff while they watched the various sets.

The Common, Suffolk’s house band, kicked off the night with “Santeria,” originally by Sublime, followed by “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” by Blue Oyster Cult and “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” by The Beatles.

SU Jazz Band followed by playing captivating jazz pieces, including an instrumental rendition of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

The Ramifications performed acapella versions of “Monster Mash” by Bobby Pickett and “Still Into You” by Paramore, featuring Chris Nieves and Jolie Quintana as soloists.

Who’s Askin’ concluded the performances with four comedy sketches, utilizing the group’s “silly hat” costume theme to their advantage.

Members of The Common and the Ramifications wore coordinating costumes of Marvel and DC superheroes ranging from Thor and Captain America to Batman and Superman.

Lauren Costa, the jazz band’s marketing director, said she was proud of the groups’ performances and the number of students who came to the event.

“This is the first time in a long time that the Suffolk Jazz Band has run an event. I had this vision for a PAO music organizations’ Halloween Party and I was lucky enough to be asked [by Suffolk Dining] to collaborate with us,” Costa said.

Freshman Danny Jacobs said he enjoyed the event.

“I loved it. The food was good and the music was amazing. I would totally come again,” Jacobs said.

Following the performances, students participated in a costume contest, judged by Dining Services, and a raffle for a $100 gift card to the university bookstore.

Jacobs and his friend Nick Mallison, a freshman, won “Coolest Costume” and “Sparkliest Costume,” respectively, for their coordinated roaring 20’s outfits.

Jazz Band will be performing at Program Council’s Ramsgiving event on Nov. 17. For future events and updates, follow Jazz Band on Instagram @sujazzband.

Follow Leo on Twitter @leowoods108