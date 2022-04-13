Mild+temperatures+expected+to+stay+for+holiday+weekend

If you take a look at this week’s temperatures, we’ve got highs at least in the 50s all this week, but we’re going to be looking out for precipitation on Thursday and Saturday as some fronts move in.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high of 67 degrees, a light breeze will pick up a bit later in the morning. Going into the night, a front will be moving in cooling things down and also bringing with it rain and possible thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service is predicting about a quarter inch of rain with more in some areas depending on how the thunderstorm tracks out. Thursday morning has a chance of rain carrying over from the night before, and there’s a chance of scattered showers throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

By Thursday evening and going into the evening hours, the scattered showers will turn into something more intense. No rainfall predictions yet, but CBS News Boston is expecting more than Wednesday night’s showers.

On Friday morning, the front should move out and leave sunny skies in its trail. A mild high temperature of 63 is predicted, making it a great day to go out and enjoy Fenway Park’s opening day.

This weekend has variable weather; Saturday temperatures will be in the 60s with a chance of rain during the day as another front moves in. Easter Sunday is showing a high temperature in the 50s.

Far in the forecast, it is still up in the air what the weather will look like for Marathon Monday. NBC 10 and CBS News Boston report that rain is possible, with chances later in the day.

As of now, Monday looks like it will be a cool start and stay mild for the entire day which would make for ideal running weather.