Suffolk+sees+five+more+COVID-19+cases+as+semester+winds+down

Suffolk University saw a total of five new COVID-19 cases from April 19-23, all of which were identified at the university’s on-campus testing sites, according to Suffolk’s COVID-19 data page.

The five new positive test results brought Suffolk’s total number of cases since residential students returned to campus for the Spring semester to 169.

Suffolk’s COVID-19 data page only includes on-campus positive test results in its total case count. The Journal also includes the number of cases identified at off-campus testing sites, which is also listed on the university’s data page.

According to Suffolk’s testing data page, all symptomatic individuals are tested at off-campus testing sites.

As of April 23, the university’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.146%. This number has increased since The Journal’s last update, when Suffolk’s most recently published seven-day rolling positivity rate was 0.042%. As of April 23, the university’s overall positivity rate for the 2020-2021 academic year was 0.353%.

As of April 23, Massachusetts’ seven-day average positivity rate was 1.9%.

At the time of this article’s publication, Suffolk University had not yet posted data for the period from April 24 to April 27.