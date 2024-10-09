Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Students host watch party for Vice Presidential Debate

Avery Martin, Staff WriterOctober 9, 2024
Brooklyn Leighton

For many Suffolk University students voting in their first presidential election Nov. 5, it can be a challenge to be informed and stay on top of schoolwork. To give students easier access to election information, junior political science students Patrick Walsh and Hannah Kelleher hosted a vice presidential debate watch party Oct. 1.

The pair aimed to create a space for people from both sides of the aisle to come together and watch the debate.

“We wanted to create an event that would help students stay informed about the upcoming election,” Walsh said.

The debate, hosted by CBS News, was between former President Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. J.D Vance, and Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz is the governor of Minnesota. Originally elected in 2018, he was re-elected to the position in 2022. Walz was a school teacher for many years until he was elected U.S. representative for the 1st Congressional District of Minnesota in 2007. 

Vance is a senator from Ohio, elected in 2022. 

Vance gained notoriety from his 2016 book “Hillbilly Elegy,” which chronicles his life growing up poor in the Rust Belt.

During the debate, many issues that affect students directly were discussed.

Some key moments were when Vance got his microphone shut off while talking about immigration, specifically in Springfield, Ohio. 

Vance took a softer stance on abortion than expected and than his party had talked about in the past. He also refused to admit that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.  

Students were able to hear what the candidates had to say about these issues and many more. One month away from the election is a crucial time for students to gather necessary information to make a decision about the candidates. 

In the 2020 election, voters ages 18 to 24 showed up to vote in the highest percentage since 2008. However, that was only about 50% of eligible voters in that age group. Walsh said he wants these numbers to keep increasing.

“As young people, we have to use our voices to make the change we want to see. This is an important election and everyone should show up to express their opinion,” Walsh said.

The vice president’s respective performance is how they earn the youth votes they need.

Nationwide there was no clear winner. National polls conducted after the debate vary, depending on who conducted the poll there is a republican margin as big as plus seven. The average is a slight edge to Vance. 

“I think a lot of us were surprised by how well J.D. Vance did, there were a few times where the room winced when Walz said certain things,” Walsh said.“But I don’t think it was good enough to tip the scales back toward the Trump ticket.” 

Michele Mccue, a junior Suffolk student who attended the event, said the watch party was an overall success at educating the Suffolk population.

“The watch party was very well put together and brought together students from different majors who believe strongly in getting educated on what each side stands for during this very important election year,” Mccue said.

 



Avery Martin
Avery Martin
Avery Martin, Staff Writer | he/him
Avery is a journalism major from Burlington, Vermont. He want to work in sports journalism after graduation. At Suffolk, he aims to be involved with the community and works with the Center for Community Engagement.
Brooklyn Leighton
Brooklyn Leighton, Managing Editor & Opinion Editor | she/her
Brooklyn is a senior English major with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in journalism from Falmouth, Massachusetts. When she isn’t writing poetry and prose, she is listening to Taylor Swift, watching Marvel movies, or reading. She loves cats, baking, history, and spending time with her friends. After graduation, Brooklyn plans on attending graduate school to receive her master's degree and work as an author and a literary agent. 
