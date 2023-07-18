Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Electrical fire forces evacuation, closure of State House

William Woodring, News Editor
July 18, 2023
Boston+Fire+Department+responds+to+a+two-alarm+electrical+fire+at+the+State+House.
William Woodring
Boston Fire Department responds to a two-alarm electrical fire at the State House.

A basement electrical fire forced the evacuation of the Massachusetts State House July 18, prompting a significant response from the Boston Fire Department. The State House will remain closed July 19.

The fire was reported at 2:12 p.m., according to the Boston Globe. The air quality in the building tested high for carbon monoxide, according to officials.

“Companies are awaiting electrical utility to cut power before they make entry to extinguish the fire,” State Police said. “There are smoke conditions in other parts of the building.”

No injuries were reported, and “at this time, it appears the fire was confined to the basement,” said State Police Spokesman Dave Procopio in a statement. 

“The fire is in a transformer room in the building’s sub-basement,” Procopio said.

The State House will remain closed for the remainder of the day due to concerns regarding elevated carbon monoxide levels, according to Superintendent of the State House Tammy Kraus.

The Boston Globe reported that both Governor Maura Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll were in the State House at the time of the incident, but were both evacuated safely.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available
William Woodring, News Editor | he/him
Will is a senior majoring in public relations. He is originally from Medway, Ma. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, writing, reading, and running. He is interested in political journalism and hopes to go into politics after graduating. Follow Will on Twitter @woodringwill

