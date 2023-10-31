Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

What to know about this year’s Boston City Council race

William Woodring, News EditorOctober 31, 2023
Boston+City+Hall
William Woodring
Boston City Hall

Bostonians will vote on both at-large and district councilors during this year’s City Council election Nov. 7. 

Boston residents can vote early through Nov. 3 and vote by mail through election day as long as ballots are dropped in a box or arrive at City Hall by the time polls close.

 

At-Large 

Eight candidates will appear on this year’s ballot for the four at-large seats. Incumbents Julia Mejia, Ruthzee Louijeune and Erin Murphy are seeking reelection, but the retirement of Councilor Michael Flaherty means at least one new face will be joining the council.

The Boston Globe predicted the three incumbents will likely win reelection.

“I don’t think it’s all that complicated,” John Nucci, a former Boston city councilor and vice president of external affairs at Suffolk University, said to the Globe. “Incumbents are probably going to get reelected as they usually do.” 

This leaves candidates Clifton Braithwaite, Bridget Nee-Walsh, Shawn Nelson, Henry Santana and Catherine Vitale fighting for the fourth seat.

Nelson and Vitale are anti-vaccination extremists, according to the Globe. Braithwaite’s campaign reported $86 cash on hand at the end of last month’s fundraising period. 

This leaves Santana, who was endorsed by Mayor Michelle Wu, and Nee-Walsh, who unsuccessfully launched a bid for the same seat two years ago, as the most serious candidates for the seat, according to the Globe.

Santana, who most recently worked as Wu’s director of civic organizing, told the Globe he takes “pride in being a public servant, being able to fix the smallest of issues.” 

“That pride’s been missing in this version of the council,” he said in an interview with the Globe.

Santana said he is a progressive who prioritizes housing and programs to provide free wifi to students in need and Thanksgiving dinners to city families.

Nee-Walsh is a self-described moderate who wants to hire more police officers and expand vocational schools in Boston.

A South Boston native, Nee-Walsh told the Globe she was “more open-minded than maybe the average person from Southie.”

Nee-Walsh was the first woman in the Local 7 Union and her campaign centralizes her experiences with organized labor. 

 

District Races

Incumbent Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta is running unopposed in District 1. Coletta was elected to the seat in a special election in 2022 after her former boss Lydia Edwards was elected to the state senate.

Incumbent Ed Flynn is running unopposed in District 2. Flynn has represented this seat since 2018.

John FitzGerald and Joel Richards are running for the District 3 seat left open by Councillor Frank Baker’s retirement. Richards is a retired Boston Public School teacher and was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. FitzGerald is a deputy director with the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

Incumbent Brian Worrell, elected in 2022, is running unopposed in District 4.

Enrique José Pepén and Jose Ruiz are facing off in District 5. Ruiz, a former police officer, is endorsed by former Mayor Martin Walsh and told the Globe he admires former Governor Charlie Baker and former President Ronald Regan. Pepén is a progressive endorsed by Wu. Pepén formerly served as Wu’s executive director of Neighborhood Services.

Benjamin Weber is running against William King in District 6 after controversial incumbent Kendra Lara lost in the preliminary election. Weber is a progressive lawyer, while King is viewed as a moderate, according to the Globe. King ran for at-large seats in both 2017 and 2019.

Incumbent Tania Fernandes Anderson is being challenged by Althea Garrison in District 7. Fernandes Anderson, elected in 2021, is the first Muslim-American and first African to serve on the council. Fernandes Anderson is originally from Cape Verde.

Garrison served on the council in 2018 and formerly served as a State Representative in 1992. She is thought to be the first transgender person to serve in a state legislature, according to the Globe.

Sharon Durkin and Montez Haywood are facing off in a rematch of the July special election that put Durkin on the council for the District 8 seat. Durkin is a former aide to Sen. Ed Markey and Wu, while Haywood is a longtime prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office.

Incumbent Liz Breadon is running against Jacob deBlecuort in District 9. Breadon is the first openly lesbian councilor, and deBlecourt is the former communications and policy director for Mejia.

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Boston
Warmer weather ahead for first week of November
Warmer weather ahead for first week of November
In the nation: City of Boston begins clearing Mass. and Cass., Medway family escapes Gaza
In the nation: City of Boston begins clearing Mass. and Cass., Medway family escapes Gaza
In the nation: Manhunt ongoing in Lewiston, House names new Speaker, Boston City Council votes to rename Faneuil Hall
In the nation: Manhunt ongoing in Lewiston, House names new Speaker, Boston City Council votes to rename Faneuil Hall
A Bowdoin bound train stands by at Bowdoin station.
MBTA proposes Red-Blue connector project, permanent shutdown of Bowdoin station
Anonymous social media app Fizz made its way to Suffolks campus.
Fizz: The app that’s shaking up Suffolk
Suffolks International Student Association aims to create community for students across all cultures.
Suffolk University International Student Association brings comfort on campus for international students
More in Massachusetts News
Boston Fire Department responds to a two-alarm electrical fire at the State House.
Electrical fire forces evacuation, closure of State House
A rainbow Pride flag flies in front of the Massachusetts State House in Boston
Three ballot questions pass, one fails in Mass. Midterms.
Democrats sweep Mass. Midterms
Democrats sweep Mass. Midterms
I voted sticker. Early voting is now open across the state.
Midterm Madness: Early voting opens across Massachusetts
Midterm Madness: Healey and Diehl square off in first gubernatorial debate
Midterm Madness: Healey and Diehl square off in first gubernatorial debate
Massachusetts flag containing Native American imagery flying outside of the State House.
Midterm Madness: Political Science professors talk Mass. election
More in News
Modern Theater Residence Halls elevator has been out of commission for seven weeks.
Elevator outage in Modern Theater sparks student frustration
Students speak on experiences during an open forum in Sargent Hall.
Students share experiences, opinions at accreditation open forum
The U.S. Capitol building.
Mike Johnson sworn in as newest House speaker
A house in Beacon Hill chose Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce themed decorations for this Halloween.
Suffolk students have spook-tacular fun this Halloween
Laundry room in the basement of 10 West.
Suffolk SGA announces resolution removing charge for laundry on-campus
Suffolk students, alumni, family and community members play Wheel of Fortune during Saturdays Ramlagio.
What happens at Ramlagio, stays at Ramlagio
About the Contributor
William Woodring, News Editor | he/him
Will is a senior majoring in public relations. He is originally from Medway, Ma. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, writing, reading, and running. He is interested in political journalism and hopes to go into politics after graduating. Follow Will on Twitter @woodringwill

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2023 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • H

    Herbert JonesNov 5, 2023 at 10:05 am

    Great work here, Will. Continued success

    Reply
    https://thesuffolkjournal.com/41290/news/what-to-know-about-this-years-boston-city-council-race/#comment-22351