Boston anti-abortion ‘Men’s March’ meets resistance, ends with multiple arrests

Boston Police officers push back against counter-protesters in Copley Square Saturday. Two sides clashed as anti-abortion march drew hundreds of dissenters to downtown Boston.

Clashing values on abortion rights came to a head as the Men’s March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood was met with a large-scale counter-protest of people advocating for abortion rights in Boston Nov. 16.

Several Suffolk University students attended to show their solidarity for pro-choice values. Suffolk student Susan Woods was one of them. Woods attended the protest with her two adult daughters and a group of other Suffolk students. One of Woods’ daughters was arrested during the protest.

At least 17 arrests were made and the police have not said if they were on the Men’s March side or on the side of the counter-protesters.

Woods’ daughter, who has asked that her name not be released due to impending court hearings, was charged with assault and battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.

“She is 34 years old. She’s a mother, and she lives in a community. She runs a family-owned and operated business. She’s very successful. She’s got a lot of kids that she works with, and she’s a role model. She was standing up and fighting for the future generation and got arrested for it,” said Woods of her daughter.

As Woods described the incident, her daughter was yelling at one of the police officers telling him that he was on the wrong side of history. The officer yelled back at her. She turned to walk away from him and when she was about 10 feet away from him, she spit. Woods said that it was clear this was towards the officer, however, she was not close enough to directly spit on him or make any physical contact. That was when another officer came up to her and arrested her.

“We have a felon in the White House who’s a rapist, and she’s getting arrested for public spitting,” said Woods.

Multiple people who attended the event felt that the police there had a clear bias towards the participants of the Men’s March.

Joey Pisani, a freshman political science major, attended the protest. Pisani has led and attended many protests and rallies and said he had never been a part of one like this.

“The whole scene was so dystopian. Seeing men in full suits being fully protected by police and seeing signs saying, ‘personhood now,’” said Pisani.

Caitlyn Siler, a sophomore public relations major, said that the police “protected men like their lives depended on it.”

This could be seen not only in their actions but through what they wore, Siler said. Two groups of police could be seen at the event. Some police officers stayed beside the Men’s March wearing neon vests so people could identify them. Then there were officers in full riot gear; this group stayed close to the counter-protesters and seemed to be the ones making arrests.

“The thing that struck us the most was how when the police came in, they were protecting the wrong people. They were literally facing us with their clubs and banging their clubs,” said Woods.

Siler said that it seemed like the Men’s March pushed this messaging on purpose.

“The Men’s March put in a lot of effort to make us look like the problem,” Siler said. “Don’t be naive enough to believe that just because they dressed in suits they weren’t the problem.”

Pisani said he felt this was very telling of how the system is set up to protect straight, white men and keep everyone else on the outside.

When the demonstrators met counter-protestors at the intersection of Kenmore, police seemingly created a barricade around the Men’s March. This happened again when the march made it to the Boston Common.

Both Pisani and Siler said that not only were men there, but many brought their young sons.

Siler said this sends a haunting message to these young boys, that “women who speak up, who voice what they need, get pushed down until they won’t get back up.”

The arrest of Woods’ daughter marked a moment of achievement for her and sparked admiration from Pisani.

“This morning, she told me, ‘you know, aside from growing this child and running my business, this is probably the thing that I’m most proud of in my life,’” said Woods.

Pisani said that throughout history, every societal and cultural movement has civil disobedience to make it happen. This movement will be no different.

Pisani also said that people need to be ready for this reality, the reality of protests beyond just peaceful walks.

People aren’t going to sit by quietly, Pisani said, “People’s rights, freedoms and bodies are on the line.”

Siler had never been to a protest or rally before Saturday, she said for most of it she was watching in shock as she tried to process the scale of the movements.

“I’m glad I was there and saw everything with my own eyes,” Siler said. “It was a lot, but people need to see it.”

She said that change is not possible without having your voice heard, and this is not a time to say nothing.

The fight for human rights has been long fought, Woods said. When looking at the future of the country and movement, Woods said that she has serious health conditions that have been worsening, making her view on what’s happening change.

“I don’t have that much longer in my life to live, and I don’t want to spend my last few years in this country dealing with this bullshit,” Woods said. She is seriously considering moving to another country soon.

For others, their fight is just beginning.

Siler said attending the protest has encouraged her to get more involved and to encourage others to do the same.

“We all need to be doing more, even if it’s not to this extreme,” she said.

Pisani expressed a similar message, saying that this is the time for people to get involved.

“Put on some sneakers, write on cardboard and make your voice heard,” he said.

Woods said she is proud of the younger generation for continuing the fight that has been going on for far too long.

“I’ve been fighting this fight for a long time, and I’ve raised my kids to stand up for themselves and do what’s right, and I just have so much respect for the young generation of students at Suffolk and those people that were there [Saturday], and my classmates and what they’re doing. They’re taking it over, and they’re going to continue the fight,” Woods said.