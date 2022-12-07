Suffolk performing arts groups electrified the Modern at Winter Concert

Suffolk University Performing Arts presented its annual Winter Concert on Nov. 30 in the Modern Theatre, showcasing the talent of various student performing arts groups, a culmination of hard work throughout the semester.

The concert, split into two parts, featured 15 performing arts groups, including Suffolk Jazz Band, Soulfully Versed, Unspoken Feelings, Fusion Dhamaka, Ramifications, Pasión Latina, Suffolk University Dance Company, The Common, Rampage, Who’s Askin’?, Suffolk Ramblers, Tip Tap Toe, Seriously Bent and W!cked. In addition, the Union of Designers, Operators and Technicians kept the show running smoothly behind the scenes.

For the duration of both shows, the Modern buzzed with enthusiasm, something that could be felt by audience members and performers alike.

“The atmosphere of the winter concert had great energy. It was great seeing each group backstage getting ready to show off what they have been working on throughout the semester. It’s fun seeing all groups motivating one another,” said W!cked co-captain Stephanie Henriquez.

After a warm welcome from Kristin Baker, the director of Suffolk PAO, the first show kicked off with a performance of “Feeling Good” by Suffolk Jazz Band, a powerful and soulful performance to set the tone for the rest of the evening.

After the Jazz Band left the audience “feeling good,” PAO’s newest group, a cappella group Soulfully Versed, wowed with the 1982 hit “I Like It,” followed by powerful spoken-word and music by members of Unspoken Feelings.

For Suffolk’s PAO groups, the Winter Concert provides an opportunity to showcase months of hard work. As new members learn and grow in their perspective groups, improvement over the semester was on display on the stage of the Modern, something that upperclassman leaders are thrilled to see in their groups.

“I’m honestly most proud of the new members of Seriously Bent. We took on eight new members at the beginning of this semester, so this was their first performance outside of our dorm shows, and they did even better than I could have hoped for, especially in a new performing environment,” Seriously Bent Co-Captain and PR Manager Jackson Crilley said.

To conclude the first show, the audience was wowed by performances by Fusion Dhamaka, the Ramifications, Pasion Latina and Suffolk University Dance Company. For Fusion Dhamaka, their performance proved that all the hard work paid off, something Co-President and Co-Captain Akhila John says was a huge source of pride for the group.

“I am so proud of every single one of my members for learning eight dances for our full piece. We have a range of different dance levels on our team and the fact that they pulled through till the very last moment makes me so happy! We all had so much fun and we not only created a team but we also created a family,” said John.

The strides made by Suffolk’s PAO groups do not end at the technical skills of their group — after countless rehearsals, performances and everything in between, each group has found a sense of community and family with their fellow members.

“I’m proud of every member of our team because everyone has come so far. The winter concert is a nice way to close the semester off. At the start of the semester, everyone was new to each other and now we feel like a family. There were definitely a lot of challenges throughout the semester but we worked our hardest and everyone has grown as dancers. It’s great seeing everything come together,” Henriquez said.

After one round of electrifying performances, the second show kicked off with a performance by rock band The Common, including a powerful performance of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” PAO then kept the music going with a performance of three songs by Rampage Show Choir. The enthusiastic environment in the Modern was infectious, bringing a whole new energy to each group, making the event truly one to remember.

“I love seeing the energy in the group come out on stage in a way it never has in the rehearsal room. Having an audience changes you, and the one we had that night was extremely lively and supportive,” said Rampage President and Co-Captain Morgan Mitcheson.

Wrapping up the night, sketch comedy group Who’s Askin’? lifted the mood with a comedic rendition of Big Time Rush’s “Boyfriend”, a beautiful performance of “Something Told the Wild Geese” and “Carol of the Bells” by the Suffolk Ramblers chamber choir and an impressive performance by Tip Tap Toe to “Counting Stars”. Hip-hop dance troupe W!cked delivered a fast-paced and powerful set to end the night.

