Suffolk student to DJ as opener for Flo Rida at spring concert

DJ Ricardo Geldres is the student performer opening for Flo Rida at the spring concert on April 6.

Suffolk University junior Ricardo Orphanos has been selected by the Student Government Association to open for Flo Rida at Wednesday’s spring concert.

Orphanos, from Stoneham, Mass., is a print/web journalism major at Suffolk. He is a staff writer for The Suffolk Journal and also serves as the acting manager of the men’s hockey team.

When not on campus or with friends, Orphanos can be found making music as DJ Ricardo Geldres.

“I originally wanted to just do my full name, but it didn’t fit well,” he said. “So I just went with my first and middle name instead and it’s stayed that way since.”

This is Orphanos’ first professional gig at a nightclub.

“For me, Royale is one of the biggest nightclubs in Boston,” Orphanos said. “There are some other places but for me, Royale is one of the hotspots and I’m so excited for this gig”

Orphanos had to audition for the SGA concert committee with a three-minute video audition, where he had to play three different songs.

He picked some new songs and some of his favorites to use in his act, and he’s excited to get on stage to show Suffolk what he’s got.

“It’s going to be a nice set,” Orphanos said. “I want to put some music out there that people haven’t heard to get into the rhythm. Later, I want to introduce [more] surprises.”

Orphanos is thrilled to be performing on a professional set-up, which includes CO2 cans and impressive lighting systems.

“I always dreamed of DJ-ing there and getting the crowd hyped up,” he said. “As nervous as I am, I’m definitely more excited,” he said.

Orphanos hopes this performance will open more doors for his DJ career.

“After [the show], I just hope I get more opportunities like this…Wednesday is the only chance I have to shine and show people I can really do this,” Orphanos said.

Orphanos got into DJ-ing after taking a trip to Aspen, Colo. There, he saw Dead Mouse at the first EDM rave he attended, and said that the performance inspired him to take his own shot at music.

He later traveled to New York, where he saw popular DJs KSHMR Cat and Tiësto, and just recently attended the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

“I saw Illenium, Armin van Buuren [and others]… and it was really an awesome experience,” Orphanos said. “I find all of these DJs to be such an inspiration because they started off when they were young and they gave everything they got.”

Orphanos is looking to model his DJ career after the stars he looks up to, especially Martin Garrix.

“Because of him, I started making music and I’ve been releasing nonstop,” Orphanos said. “I want what I make to be perfect so I can play it for people [when I DJ].”

He also admires the famous DJs who never gave up on their dreams; something he doesn’t plan on doing anytime soon.

“If someone told me I was going to be DJ-ing at Royale and be the opener for Flo Rida, I would have laughed,” Orphanos said. “I really just can’t wait for it.”

Catch Orphanos at his debut DJ gig as the opener for Flo Rida at SGA’s spring concert Wednesday at Royale Nightclub, and check out his music on SoundCloud.

