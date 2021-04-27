Suffolk student makes album from dorm room

Most people associate dorm rooms with cramped conditions, bad roommates and mini-fridges. But Suffolk first-year Tyler Eld will associate his Miller Hall dorm room with his band’s first album.

Chaotic Sanity, the band Eld started during high school and continued playing with in college, is due to release their first album “Disconnect” May 1 on streaming services.

Eld said a majority of the songs were written and recorded remotely by band members Jacob Spreadborough on guitar, Jasper Smith on drums, Phillip Tran on keyboard and Eld on guitar, bass and vocals.

Spreadbourough and Smith are still in high school while Tran, who produced the album, is a first-year student at Boston University. Eld and Tran did a majority of their recording and production in their dorm rooms over the course of their first two semesters of college with some work done in their homes over break.

Eld said the album is a concept album that is heavily inspired by the music tastes of Eld and Tran, with Tran being influenced by bands like Radiohead and Eld being influenced by progressive rock act The Mars Volta. Eld said these influences lead to a darker feel to the album, and that it may have made many songs difficult for listeners to connect with due to the unconventional song structures.

“This album is just a hobby,” Eld said. “The music is just for the band members. We make what we make because it’s fun and we enjoy it.”

Chaotic Sanity started mostly as a cover band with a few original songs being tested during gigs before the pandemic. Eld said the band has never played many of the songs on the album together in the same room, instead doing most of their recording on their own time due to the restrictions placed on gatherings during the pandemic.

“As a band, we could have benefitted from playing them together and flushing them out more,” Eld said.

The album was originally supposed to be released in October but it was put on hold for six months. Eld said that recording his guitar and bass parts went seamlessly but the hardest part was recording his vocal parts, which he said he struggled with since he does not have a naturally gifted singing voice.

“It took me a while to get good takes,” he said.

Looking forward, Eld and Tran have started the band Offx1 (Off By One) which he said will allow them to do more progressive, genre-blending work.