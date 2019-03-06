Spreading the wealth: Business professionals share how to capitalize on early career years

Four panelists visited the Somerset building Thursday to discuss how to advance and maximize the early stages of a career when it comes to networking, advocating for yourself in the workplace and, of course, dealing with difficult bosses.

The panel, titled “Hit The Ground Running: How to Maximize Your Young Professional Years” featured panelists Casey Baines, Suffolk alum Ryan Pantaleo, Jaclyn Youngblood and Amy Mahler.

Pantaleo, a 2015 Suffolk graduate who earned his degree in finance, said during the panel that advocating for oneself is crucial at the early stages of a career. Although many expect that their career services through their university or a current manager or boss will advocate for them in the workplace, one of the best ways to get ahead is to not rely on others. He also said that in the early stages of a career, making sure that any given job is a stepping stone towards something else is important.

Pantaleo invests in residential real estate and is an account manager at a branch of Google located in Michigan.

“I got a lot of great advice at Suffolk and some of the best advice I received was as long as you’re intentional in the next step you take, if it’s moving you toward your end goal, then pursue it,”said Pantaleo. “Don’t just listen to what your best friend thinks or what your parents think if it’s not moving you toward your end goal. I’ve tried to be highly strategic in every- thing I’ve done.”