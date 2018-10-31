Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Menu
Filed under Showcase, World

Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

Eddie ReinhardtOctober 31, 2018Leave a Comment

Asian+American+Association+members+participate+in+%22Escape+the+Room%22+event
Asian American Association members participate in

Asian American Association members participate in "Escape the Room" event

Asian American Association members participate in "Escape the Room" event

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Asian American Student Association (AAA) at Suffolk University has integrated itself in the campus community as a club with open arms to all that looks to share experiences with their peers through Asian culture.

This year the club hosted its “Escape the Room” night on the fourth floor of the Sawyer building. This innovative event is modeled after the popular commercial Escape Rooms where participants must solve puzzles and clues in order to escape a themed room.

AAA put their own spin on the idea by making Asian culture the theme of their event. The two rooms that participants had to escape from were based on stories from different Asian cultures.

“The story around escape room is if the team does not escape within thirty minutes the ‘creatures’ will get them,” said AAA President Brandon Wong in an interview with The Suffolk Journal. “And the creatures we chose are tied around Japanese and Malaysian lore.”

The first room the teams encountered was themed with spiders, paying homage to the Japanese legend known as Jorōgumo, or spider lady.

Once completing the challenges in the first room, teams had to brave the monster lurking behind the door of the second room. Screams could be heard through the walls as the students hurriedly tried to escape the clutches of the Orang Minyak. This so-called “oily man” uses black magic to abduct young people to sacrifice in order to survive.

“We just want people to have fun and to enjoy the spirit of Halloween,” said Wong. “We want students to know there is an Asian club on campus that’s open to all students. We do everything for Suffolk students.”

The members of AAA are excited for this year as they had a tremendous turnout of new students attend their first meeting of the year. They hope these members will help to grow the organization. This year, AAA has their eyes set on creating more awareness for the club and expanding the number of group members on campus.

“Anyone is welcome, that’s our biggest thing,” said public relations chair Anna Nguyen in an interview with The Suffolk Journal. “This is just a community we want to form where people are educated, but we also want it to be a social networking opportunity.”

The members of the e-board worked around the clock to put together the event, coordinating it months in advance.

“I am hoping they learn about the mythologies in the rooms because we did do a lot of planning into telling the stories,” said treasurer chair Sally Chen in an interview with The Suffolk Journal.

One of the reasons AAA decided to create this event was to help bring their club members, Asian students and all other Suffolk students closer together while also taking part in Asian culture.

“We’re finally bringing people together and they might not know each other on a social level,” said Nguyen. “So bringing people of all grades and on campus students and commuters who might not see each other that much together, this allows them to get to know each other and us.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Showcase

History made
History made
The Wombats return to Boston to a packed House of Blues
The Wombats return to Boston to a packed House of Blues
“Fog x Macbeth”

Witches, murders and ghosts moved throughout the fog during a performance of  “Macbeth” titled “Fog x Macbeth” at Harvard’s Arnold Arboretu...

Non-profit employees discuss lessons and challenges in their work
Non-profit employees discuss lessons and challenges in their work
A walk for hope
A walk for hope

Other stories filed under World

International perspective: Japanese student makes her way at Suffolk
International perspective: Japanese student makes her way at Suffolk
AIESEC: The youth leadership movement
AIESEC: The youth leadership movement
Community camaraderie promotes public peace
Community camaraderie promotes public peace
Puerto Rico natives talk oppression and solidarity

Considering the political inequality and corporate dominance in Puerto Rico, constitutional lawyer and political activist Jasmine Gomez sparked conver...

A Colombian perspective on dealing with culture-shock

There’s no better way to start off a day in the cold mornings of Bogotá than with arepas and a hot cup of Juan Valdez’s coffee. Being able to spe...

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Boston

    History made

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Arts & Culture

    The Wombats return to Boston to a packed House of Blues

  • Arts & Culture

    “Fog x Macbeth”

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Boston

    Non-profit employees discuss lessons and challenges in their work

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Boston

    A walk for hope

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Sports

    New athletic trainer energizes Rams

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Hockey

    Men’s hockey laces up for first season in NEHC

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    World

    AIESEC: The youth leadership movement

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    World

    Community camaraderie promotes public peace

  • Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright

    Arts & Culture

    MFA Exhibit Allows Spectators To Relive Childhood Classic ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
Asian American Association hosts fun night of fright