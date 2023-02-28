Southeast Asian Association aims to promote inclusion at Suffolk

SEAA E-board members share information on getting involved with students interested at a meeting. The SEAA meets every other Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. in Samia 114.

The Southeast Asian Association began meeting for the first time this semester and is aiming to promote inclusion and highlight Southeast Asian culture on campus.

The SEAA was created with a mission to educate the Suffolk community about Southeast Asian countries, history and culture and to build a space to foster meaningful connections and experiences.

“I feel like Southeast Asian culture is not highlighted enough in the community, and we wanted to create a club to help share our diverse cultures,” said Natalie Huoth, SEAA secretary and social media coordinator.

President Sonniya Tith started the club after attending other cultural clubs on campus and noticing that there wasn’t yet a group encapsulating all Southeast Asian cultures.

Southeast Asia is composed of 11 countries: Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

After asking around, Tith found out that before the COVID-19 pandemic, a similar club existed but was not able to return after quarantine and remote learning.

“At least where I grew up, I didn’t have a lot of exposure to Asian culture, but I think it’s really important to keep in touch with my side of that culture,” Tith said.

When freshman Sophia Naim saw that her friends were planning on creating the club, she thought it was a good idea to help them out.

Naim’s role as student representative involves helping the SEAA with ideas for club meetings, setting up events and promoting the club around campus.

“I personally really hope that we can create a large and friendly club where people of many cultures can embrace either their own culture, or learn about a new one. Diversity and support for all communities is so important and I hope this club can help many people,” Naim said.

The new club has already held two general members meetings this semester. On Valentine’s Day, the club hosted a platonic speed dating event where people could meet new friends and make cards for each other.

The SEAA meets every other Tuesday from 5-6:30 p.m. in Samia 114. They can be found on Instagram @SU.SEAA.

Follow Julie on Twitter @writerinthealps.