Twenty One Pilots ‘Lavish’ed in two nights at TD Garden

Twenty One Pilots ensured that no fans knew what to expect with two high-energy nights at TD Garden Sept. 20 and 21 for the “Clancy World Tour.”

The duo is back bigger and better with bright visuals, off-the-charts performances, pyrotechnics and crazy stunts. Vocalist, bassist and pianist Tyler Joseph and drummer, backing vocalist and keyboardist Josh Dun could not have prepared a more stacked show.

They opened with the first track off their newest album “Clancy” called “Overcompensate,” a smashing record that got every fan up out of their seats. Towards the end of the first song Joseph, who is notorious for moving around stadiums and doing stunts, immediately jumped off the stage and stood on a barricade that was held up by fans. They went straight into “Holding Onto You,” the second song on their first studio album “Vessel.”

Carrying on the tradition from past tours, Joseph performed his iconic “magic trick” during their hit song “Car Radio.” He started the song on stage and the final pre-chorus loops. About 15 seconds later a spotlight revealed Joseph standing on the balcony with fans in his iconic ski mask. He took the mask off to reveal himself and finished the song with fans next to him, their jaws on the floor. This stunt he pulls every show is always something to look forward to, and keeps fans wondering where in the stadium Joseph is going to end up.

After a powerful performance of “Next Semester,” Dun left the stage and walked through the crowd of fans to his drum set on his b-stage. Joseph spent the next song “Routines in the Night” getting from the main stage to his b-stage by walking through the crowd and interacting with fans. “Routines in the Night” is a song about Joseph’s struggle with insomnia and mental health, and seeing him surrounded by fans during a truly vulnerable song was heartwarming.

They opened the b-stage set with a lengthy medley catered to the original fans and started with “Addict With A Pen” from their first self-titled album. This faith-questioning anthem being played 15 years after its release ensured there was not a single dry eye in the house. The biggest shock of the evening was them following up with “Forest,” a heavy song from their unreleased album “Regional at Best.” Joseph and Dun rarely recognize that album’s existence because following the release they were immediately signed to Warner Music Group, leaving some songs to be unreleased. Most longtime fans in the audience were audibly shocked when they heard the first few notes.

When Joseph sang the final chorus, Dun was not at his drum set. A spotlight hit the lower level seating and revealed Dun with a torch in his hand. He walked down to Joseph’s b-stage and handed him his iconic “Clancy” jacket and led him through the crowd. Dun holding the torch while leading Joseph through the dark is representative of the in-depth lore attached to their albums and had all fans questioning what this meant for the story. Once they reached the main stage they picked up right where they left off with the electric song “Navigating” that got fans in seated sections back on their feet.

The highlight of the night was their humor-filled performance of “Lavish.” The song off their new album is incredibly ambiguous but disguised with experimental synths, drum patterns and sparkly keyboards. For the first time that night the duo were joking around with each other. Dun and Joseph put on sunglasses and walked arm in arm down the stage doing silly light choreography. Typically the duo remains serious on stage so as to not break character, but “Lavish” was the main exception for this tour. The hilarious energy in the room was palpable and every single audience member was smiling ear-to-ear.

They continually kept fans in check by playing songs from “Vessel” like “Fake You Out” and “Guns for Hands.” Joseph invited a young fan on-stage to sing chart-topper song “Ride” with him. The audience cheered on the young fan for singing his heart out with a huge smile on his face.

They ended their set with a mashup of the final song from “Clancy,” “Paladin Strait” and “Bandito” from their album “Trench” which is sampled on the newest album. Dun was equal with Joseph on vocals for this final song which caused thunderous cheering from the audience. The music video was being played in the background adding to the vivid ambience. “Paladin Strait” is the most story-based song on the album and hearing Dun’s voice as well as Joseph’s was incredibly special. For the last chorus, Dun’s drum set was set on a platform supported by fans in the pit who held it up. Dun got on the drum set and performed the final part of “Paladin Strait” with physical and emotional support from the fans.

They opened their encore with “Jumpsuit,” the opening track for “Trench” and their opener for the “Bandito Tour” four years ago. Encores always feel like a second start to shows and starting with “Jumpsuit” felt like a nod to the “Trench” lovers. They closed the night with a moving performance of “Trees” from “Vessel.” Since “Trees” released in 2012, Twenty One Pilots have always ended their shows with this song, which means so much to long-time fans. Red confetti spread throughout the venue, leaving everyone speechless. They ended their show with their iconic tagline: “We’re Twenty One Pilots, and so are you,” leaving all the fans with tear stained faces and their hearts full.