Seriously+Bent+brings+hilarity+to+Smith+Hall

There’s nothing more romantic than spending Valentine’s Day with Suffolk University’s one and only improv comedy group, Seriously Bent. On Feb. 15, SB romanced Suffolk students with a hilariously raunchy show in the basement of Smith Hall.

Seriously Bent audience regular, Teal Silas, talked about their admiration for the team.

“There’s just so much energy that it’s hard not to be involved and invested,” said Silas.

SB rocks its audience with witty quips and bits, no matter what the theme is. Starting their show with two-sentence scenes based on audience suggestions, SB fills whatever venue they’re performing in with laughter. As each show is a surprise to both the audience and the cast, attending an SB show is certainly worthwhile.

The uniqueness of each show mixed with the cast’s great energy make SB one of my favorite Suffolk performances to attend. I always look forward to spending every other Thursday night the hysterical cast of SB. I fully recommend checking out the next SB show.

To Seriously Bent’s captain, Chelsea Daigle, SB is a refuge in the midst of her busy schedule.

“As a student who works very hard and doesn’t give myself many breaks, Seriously Bent has always been my opportunity to decompress and relax,” said Daigle.

When auditioning, Daigle said she wasn’t sure whether she was going to fit in or not. Now, her time at Suffolk has been filled with hilarity and community all because of a leap of faith.

“It was a truly ‘why not?’ moment, and now it is a huge part of my college experience,” said Daigle.

The Seriously Bent team is more than just a group of comedians, said Daigle. The team has become a family.

“You all not only crack me up, but I have never felt more respected, supported, appreciated or loved by a squad,” said Daigle. Daigle feels as though being on the team has pushed her into being her best self.

“[It’s] an incredible team experience, learning how to be bold and how to support your scene partners into getting their moments,” she said.

Some of SB’s newest members, James Butler and Cade Micah Arnold, are already making great memories during their first year on the team.

“My favorite memory so far was a montage we did during a practice about taxidermy. I still laugh thinking about it sometimes. In my opinion, it was one of the funniest bits we’ve ever done,” said Butler.

Arnold shares the same fondness for the memory referring to it as well. Arnold also stated that his favorite bit to do with the team is “Sex!” where at the end of each show, the members get to come up with insanely funny lines following the prompt, “My sex is like…” using audience suggestions.

Regarding “Sex!” Butler said, “It’s always fun to get to the end of a show and just pump out a bunch of one-liners.”

The adoration of the team does not stop at taxidermy bits.

“I would say that my teammates are some of my favorite people and I am so grateful that I got to meet and perform with them,” said Arnold.

Daigle encourages those who want to audition for a spot on the team next semester to take the same leap of faith that she did — and don’t be afraid to get outside of their comfort zone.

“Let loose! Seriously Bent really puts the ‘extra’ in extracurricular. It’s a space to make silly voices, dumb jokes and [make] an absolute fool of yourself for the entertainment of yourself and everyone else around you,” said Daigle.

Butler recommends nervous auditionees to simply go in expecting to have a good time.

“Lose your limitation on thinking, ‘oh man is that joke even funny,’ because I’d say that most of the time, a joke that only lands with two people watching is better than not making a joke at all,” Butler said.

Seriously Bent holds three shows per month, each funnier than the last. Follow SB on Instagram at @seriouslybent_su for more information about upcoming shows and auditions.