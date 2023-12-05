Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
The Suffolk Journal
The Suffolk Journal

Fusion Fest promotes cultural inclusivity, expression on campus

William Fithian, Staff WriterDecember 5, 2023
Performers+and+guests+pose+all+together+to+commemorate+the+night+with+a+group+photo.
Shealagh Sullivan
Performers and guests pose all together to commemorate the night with a group photo.

Fusion Fest, hosted by Fusion Dhamaka, Suffolk University’s Bollywood Fusion dance team, was held in Sargent Hall Dec. 1 and was the perfect way to bring some fun before finals season on campus.

The event offered catered food and the main acts varied from dancing and singing, starting with Fusion Dhamaka’s captains Stuti Adhikari and Ishani Rana, both sophomores at Suffolk, performing a dance duet. 

Their duet was very vibrant in dance and had the audience clapping along to the music. Their amazing chemistry brought the dance floor to life. The audience could tell Adhikari and Rana enjoyed themselves while giving a powerful performance. It ended with an immense applause and it was the perfect routine to kick off a lively night. 

After Adhikari and Rana’s dance performance, Suffolk a cappella group Soulfully Versed was up next to perform “Blame It on the Boogie” by The Jackson 5. Their voices lifted up the audience’s spirits and left many speechless with their talent. 

The first half of the night ended with Fusion Dhamaka’s full team dance performance. Their high-energy dance routine had the crowd clapping along as well. It was a perfect way to end the first half of the event and left the crowd excited for the rest of the performances. 

After a brief 20-minute intermission, Damini Singh, the president and a captain for Fusion Dhamaka and Graphics Editor for The Suffolk Journal, performed a classical Indian dance style called Bharatanatyam, which is a type of dance involving bells wrapped around the ankle where the dancer makes powerful movements to make sound with their body. Singh shook the stage with her powerful routine, both literally and figuratively. Her flowing and precise movements stunned audience members.

“I haven’t performed Indian classical dance in over four years, but was persistent that I perform this dance style to showcase my heritage and roots,” said Singh.

Following Singh’s performance was Suffolk’s Latin dance team, Pasión Latina. With a mix of girl-only, guy-only and co-ed routines, the dance team performed high-energy routines that even involved some intimate moments. Pasión Latina wowed the crowd with their lively performance.

The night ended with Suffolk’s very own show choir, Rampage, and their performance of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor. Rampage combined their love for dancing and singing to give a cheerful routine. They had the audience tapping along to the music and dancing in their seats. It was a great way to end the lineup of performances.

At the end of the performances, everyone was invited up to the stage, including audience members, to take a picture. The hosts of Fusion Fest, Amy Ramsepaul and Akhila John, said it was a tradition to get a picture with everyone who attended the event.

After the performances, audience members were invited to hang out and connect with one another.

“Fusion Dhamaka holds great pride in hosting a multi-cultural festival in which many minorities feel represented,” said Singh. “It allows the team to show that we are more than just a dance team.”

 
Shealagh Sullivan, Editor-in-Chief
Shealagh is a senior majoring in journalism with a minor in international relations from Ashby, Mass. She has previously worked as a co-op for the Boston Globe on the homepage desk and as an intern for GBH News and Boston Public Radio. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, finding a new favorite coffee spot and exploring Boston. She is a huge art lover and wants nothing more than to see the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. After graduation, Shealagh hopes to be a political journalist in Washington D.C. Follow Shealagh on Twitter @ShealaghS.

