Cold+evenings+coming+for+next+week

Planning on going outside this weekend? Make sure to bring a coat and winter hat.

According to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, we can expect to see temperatures in the low 40s and nights below freezing. The second half of the week will warm up a bit.

Friday skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 52, dropping to the high 30s in the evening.

Saturday will be sunny for any Veterans Day celebrations, with the evening bringing a chill with a high near 48 dropping to below freezing.

If you wake up early Sunday don’t be shocked to see some frost on Boston Common. The day should see a high of 44 again but will drop to around 30 in the evening.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 47 before dropping to a low around 34 in the evening. Tuesday will be similar with a high around 48 and an evening low near 33.

Wednesday begins a slight warming trend with sunny skies and a high near 50 and an evening low of 41.

Thursday will heat up to a high of 56 and evening low of 43.

Although the temperatures may not make for the most comfortable commute to class for at least half the week, on the bright side, forecasters are showing a limited chance of rain ahead.