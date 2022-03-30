Warm+temperatures+on+the+way+after+cold+front

The cold start to this week is going to be met with warming temperatures by Thursday.

Wednesday is starting off chilly, but a warm front will be moving in during the afternoon that will bring clouds and a small chance of rain showers with it. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 47 degrees by late afternoon.

The rest of the week looks as though it will stay warm.

Thursday brings a chance of rain early in the morning and possible thunderstorms that morning as well. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the lower 60s, the highest temperatures predicted for the next seven days.

The National Weather Service has given a 30% chance for precipitation on Thursday.

The spring-like temperatures will stick around for much of Friday and this weekend.

Cloudy, rainy weather also sticks around Friday but the sun will make its appearance again by late afternoon. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to both be mostly sunny, with temperatures reaching into the mid-50’s.

Many Bostonians woke up early on Monday to a dusting of snow outside of their apartments and homes.

It was looking especially cold that morning for this time of year. Combined with the wind, the feels-like-winter temperatures dipped into the single digits in the morning.

The rain that will accompany the warm air is going to hit its hardest Thursday night into Friday morning, according to NBC 10.

Depending on your fondness for temperatures under 60 degrees, this weekend is a great chance for outdoor activities. Saturday will be a bit breezy, and Sunday should feel warmer.