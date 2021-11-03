Wu+wins+Boston+mayoral+election

Michelle Wu will become the first elected woman and person of color to serve as Boston’s mayor after beating the most diverse field of candidates in the city’s history.

Wu promised to bring bold, progressive change throughout her campaign, and won after opponent Annissa Essabi George conceded late Tuesday night.

Wu spoke to crowds of supporters at her campaign celebration in the South End on Tuesday, expressing her excitement and hope for the future of the city.

“From every corner of our city, Boston has spoken. We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone,” Wu said to a jubilant crowd. “We’re ready to be a Boston that doesn’t push people out, that welcomes all who call our city home. We’re ready to be a Boston where all can afford to stay and to thrive. And yes, Boston is ready to become a Green New Deal city.”

To start off her speech, Wu said one of her sons “asked me the other night if boys can be elected mayor in Boston. They have been. And they will again someday, but not tonight.”

Essabi George congratulated Wu at her own campaign party earlier that night.

“I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu,” Essaibi George said. “She is the first woman, first person of color, and, as an Asian American, the first elected to be mayor of Boston. I know this is no small feat.”

Wu’s progressive policies inspired many voters to make their way to the polls. Desiree Belonge, who moved to Boston in July, said that Wu’s approach to affordable housing was an important factor in her decision.

“I felt like [Wu’s] progressive ideas would most likely benefit Boston in the best way possible, especially her approach to housing,” Belonge said. “I feel like it’s more important to get rent under control, rather than focusing on young people finding long-term roots in the city of Boston.”

For recent college grad Mackenzie Nekton, Wu’s stance on climate policy and policing was a deciding issue.

“I think that [Wu’s] climate change plan is more admirable, and I didn’t like the other candidate’s stance on police hiring issues,” Nekton said.

Nekton commented on the importance of civic engagement for college students.

“These are the places we live. We commit to being here for usually four years, and it becomes your home,” Nekton said. “You should engage in your community and the people while you’re here.”

Wu will officially become mayor on Nov 16.

Jamie Taris contributed to the reporting of this article.