Editorial: Stay safe, and make memories while doing it

Suffolk University has reopened its doors to students. Dining halls are open, clubs are hosting events and class is in session.

Although the student body is back in full force, there are some new rules that they must adhere to. For starters, all students and faculty are required to receive COVID-19 vaccinations unless they are exempt for religious or medical purposes.

In accordance with Boston mandates and CDC guidelines, all students and faculty must wear face coverings at all times while indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Thankfully, the new rules have not made an impact on the typical Suffolk workflow. Students and staff alike are hustling from class to class, waiting for elevators that sometimes never come and meeting new people.

First-year students will once again get the chance to join new clubs and make new friends. Now more than ever, a sense of community and camaraderie is needed.

The Suffolk Journal is our student-run paper made by the students, for the students. It is the goal of our writers and editors to write and report on all things Suffolk University.

We at The Journal have made it a goal to do our part in helping make this school year feel as normal as possible.

This of course starts with wearing a mask and being responsible when reporting to do our part in preventing any new outbreaks.

Additionally, we seek to be the student body’s voice. Whether it is advertising a new club, discussing important issues or a traveling museum exhibit, this is the go-to place to get the scoop.

If you have an idea for a story, make sure to visit our website and contact us at [email protected] We desire to improve our content and make it the best it can be.

Be sure to visit our website, subscribe to the online newsletter or pick up a hard copy of The Suffolk Journal every Wednesday, starting Oct. 6, when a new edition is released.

The Journal is hopeful that this will be a fun and safe semester for all Suffolk students. Make sure to wear your mask, do your homework and make new friends.