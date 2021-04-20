Senators discuss Ramadan meal pickup on campus, INTO program

The Student Government Association (SGA) discussed the INTO program and on-campus meal accommodations for students celebrating Ramadan at Thursday’s 23rd general meeting.

INTO is a program that works with universities around the world to offer support for international students that wish to study abroad. Sophie Wilson, the director for Student Experience at the INTO program, spoke to senators about what INTO offers for international students at Suffolk University.

Some of the things that INTO does for students are setting them up with English Language classes during their time at Suffolk, as well as general support for helping international students acclimate to life in Boston.

The INTO program is looking for orientation volunteers for their events over the summer and for the upcoming fall semester. More information will be available soon on their Instagram page, @into_suffolk.

Class of 2022 member and Residence Life Senator-at-Large Logan Casey spoke about students observing Ramadan, and how they can access food during the hours in which they are able to break their fasts.

Breakfast meals can be picked up the night before at the cafeterias on campus until the end of Ramadan. The Arab Student Association will be hosting an event on April 21 from 4-6 p.m., where students can pick up an Iftar dinner, and are also offering free water and dates every day at sunset for Ramadan.

Students can pick up dates and water for fast breaking at the Interfaith Center Ablution Area in Sawyer 827 each day after each sunset until Ramadan ends.

