SGA passes resolution against arming SUPD

Leo Woods From left to right, Board of Trustees Robert Lamb, Suffolk President Marisa Kelly, Board member Ernst Guerrier and Vice Chair of the Board Amy Nechtem listen to student feedback during the March 26 forum.

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution to oppose the arming of the Suffolk Police Department’s sworn officers April 11.

The resolution, authored and read to the Senate by Student Affairs Committee Chair Andrew Gomes, represents the majority stance of SGA and aims to represent the opinion of the student body at large.

All 27 elected SGA members in attendance voted via silent paper ballot with a two-thirds majority of 18 members needed to pass. The resolution passed with 19 votes in favor of passing the resolution, eight abstentions and no votes opposed.

The resolution “urges the Board of Trustees of Suffolk University to vote against any measure establishing a policy that would arm any sworn officer of the Suffolk University Police Department” and establishes a plan of action for SGA President Clinton Oreofe, Gomes and Diversity Committee Chair Nasra Mohamed to act as liaisons between SGA and the university’s departments and centers. Oreofe, Gomes and Mohamed are tasked with reporting back to the senate during its final meeting of the semester, according to the resolution.

Read the resolution here.