The Suffolk Journal

SGA passes resolution against arming SUPD

The resolution passed with a 19-8-0 vote. Read it here.
Maren HalpinApril 11, 2024
From+left+to+right%2C+Board+of+Trustees+Robert+Lamb%2C+Suffolk+President+Marisa+Kelly%2C+Board+member+Ernst+Guerrier+and+Vice+Chair+of+the+Board+Amy+Nechtem+listen+to+student+feedback+during+the+March+26+forum.
Leo Woods
From left to right, Board of Trustees Robert Lamb, Suffolk President Marisa Kelly, Board member Ernst Guerrier and Vice Chair of the Board Amy Nechtem listen to student feedback during the March 26 forum.

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association passed a resolution to oppose the arming of the Suffolk Police Department’s sworn officers April 11. 

The resolution, authored and read to the Senate by Student Affairs Committee Chair Andrew Gomes, represents the majority stance of SGA and aims to represent the opinion of the student body at large.

All 27 elected SGA members in attendance voted via silent paper ballot with a two-thirds majority of 18 members needed to pass. The resolution passed with 19 votes in favor of passing the resolution, eight abstentions and no votes opposed.

The resolution “urges the Board of Trustees of Suffolk University to vote against any measure establishing a policy that would arm any sworn officer of the Suffolk University Police Department” and establishes a plan of action for SGA President Clinton Oreofe, Gomes and Diversity Committee Chair Nasra Mohamed to act as liaisons between SGA and the university’s departments and centers. Oreofe, Gomes and Mohamed are tasked with reporting back to the senate during its final meeting of the semester, according to the resolution.

Read the resolution here.
About the Contributors
Maren Halpin, News Editor | she/her
Maren is a sophomore print/web journalism major with a minor in political science from Milford, Massachusetts. When she’s not in The Journal office, you can usually find Maren in Suffolk’s orientation office or at an on-campus event. In her free time, she loves to go to her favorite coffee shops, listen to Noah Kahan, Hozier and Taylor Swift on repeat, explore the city and spend time with family and friends. Maren is passionate about politics and hopes to go into political journalism in the future. 
Leo Woods, Photo Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People for the History Project. Outside of Suffolk, Leo is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and podcast listener. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Follow Leo on X @leowoods108

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
