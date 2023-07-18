With a mission to foster communication, diversity, SGA Secretary Julia Karwacki looks to upcoming year

Courtesy of Julia Karwacki Secretary Julia Karwacki aims to foster community within SGA and the student body during her tenure as secretary.

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association has a new secretary for the coming academic year: Julia Karwacki.

As the new secretary, Karwacki will serve as the vice chair for public relations, be responsible for organizing SGA retreats, work closely with the vice president on SGA meetings and host and organize the SGA Awards next year.

“One thing that is very important about this position is staying organized and making sure that I am communicating to both the student body directly but also working closely with administrators on campus to find solutions and alternatives for student’s needs at Suffolk,” Karwacki said.

The political science major chose to attend Suffolk for its diverse student body. As a first-generation student who was raised speaking Polish at home, it is important to her to get to know other cultures and students from multiple backgrounds.

“As a freshman, I have met so many students through many clubs, organizations and just around campus. Being able to meet these students has opened up many conversations about language, cultures and current-day conversations of where they originate from, how they grew up and especially learning about new regions and countries that I’m not very familiar with,” Karwacki said.

She wanted to gain more knowledge and work together with other students while improving her leadership and networking skills, so she joined SGA at the beginning of the previous fall semester.

“[I] knew that this was an organization I would be a part of and promote as a Suffolk student. I have obtained so many skills just in the first year as a senator of the class of 2026. It is a space that you engage with other student leaders on campus, work together on various projects and discuss how we can make the Suffolk community better as we go forward,” she said.

Karwacki especially cherishes the SGA’s weekly general meetings, when the senate and E-board discuss campus news, the agenda for each meeting and the chance to speak with students and professors about matters concerning the student body.

“With these weekly mandatory meetings, along with fellow student leaders, we’ve had many discussions about specific plans we have for Suffolk and making sure we are expressing the needs and wants for students through extensive promoting and feedback,” she said.

With her new position as secretary, Karwacki hopes to foster communication between administration and students and ensure all students are aware of who or where to contact with any questions or concerns.

“[I’d like to have] both students and administrators informed and limit miscommunication around the university. Since this is something I noticed specifically as a first year, and am optimistic that we can do a better job within the coming academic year,” she said.

Besides being part of SGA, Karwacki is also the president of the Miller Hall Council, a member of the Planned Parenthood Generation Act and treasurer of the Hot Girl Walking Club on campus.

In her free time, she enjoys reading, mostly political news and poetry, and exploring Boston.

“I absolutely love to go out with my friends, such as going to the North End, enjoying some Blank Street matcha on Newbury or cheering on the Red Sox at Fenway,” Karwacki said.