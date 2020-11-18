Suffolk+continues+to+see+an+increase+in+COVID-19+cases

Suffolk University reported a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, indicating that positive COVID-19 tests have risen significantly on campus over the last two weeks.

The 14 positive test results have brought the campus’ total number of positive tests to 85 for the Fall semester.

The university reported three cases on Nov. 9, 12, and 13, four on Nov. 10 and one case on Nov. 14. At the time of this article’s publication, no information was available for the period of testing data from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17.

As of Nov. 14, Suffolk’s seven-day positivity rate was 0.67%. This number increased by 0.377% since Nov. 7. Overall, the university’s seven-day positivity rate was 0.2% as of Nov. 14.

As of Nov. 14, the seven-day average positive test rate was 3.1% in Massachusetts.

Between Nov. 8 and Nov. 14, Suffolk conducted a total of 2,836 COVID-19 tests. As of Nov. 14, the total number of tests conducted by the university for the Fall semester was 33,014, excluding tests that were reported as invalid.

