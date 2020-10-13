Suffolk COVID-19 case count update

Suffolk University saw one new COVID-19 case between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases for the semester to 31, according to university testing data.

The case was identified at an on-campus testing site on Oct. 7, according to the data. University testing numbers from Oct. 11 – 13 had not been released at the time of this article’s publication.

Suffolk had a seven day streak with no new cases between Sept. 30 and Oct. 6, the longest period without a positive COVID-19 on campus since the first case was detected at the university on Aug. 26.

The university’s seven day positivity rate was at .06% on Oct. 7, the day the latest case was reported. That rate dropped to 0% the next day, where it has stayed since the last day of data was released on Oct. 10.

The overall positivity rate for the university since it has started testing members of its community is .116%, according to the data.

As of Oct. 10, Suffolk has administered 18,055 tests, a 3,173 increase in tests since Oct. 3.

Last week, the university’s website with testing data showed that as of Oct. 3, 29 cases were reported among Suffolk students, faculty and staff who are authorized to be on campus. However, 31 cases were listed on the website this week, even though only one case has been reported since Oct. 3.

