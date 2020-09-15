Wu announces 2021 run for Boston mayoral race

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu. Wu announced Tuesday that she will challenge current Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh for his seat in 2021

Boston City Councilor at-Large Michelle Wu is officially running for mayor in Boston.

On Sept. 7, Boston’s current Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced that Wu had informed him she would challenge him in 2021. Wu didn’t comment on Walsh’s statement, but the 35-year-old officially announced her intentions on Tuesday.

Wu, of Roslindale, has been on Boston’s city council since 2013 and is seeking to overtake two-term incumbent Walsh, of Dorchester. Walsh has not yet officially announced that he will seek a third term as mayor.

Wu released a video Tuesday to announce her candidacy.

“I’m running for mayor to make Boston a city for everyone,” Wu said in her video.

Wu’s video talks about building wealth in all communities, improving public education, neighborhood planning, investing in affordable housing and transportation, funding for public health and a City of Boston Green New deal.

Wu has been a longtime advocate for transportation reform, and spoke to a Suffolk University class about the issue in February 2020.

The Journal reported that Wu said buses and trains are outdated, routes have been under fire for their inefficiency and the people most affected by these inconveniences are low-income marginalized groups.

Students also asked Wu about the possibility of running for mayor.

“I try to focus on the advocacy that I am putting forth in Boston,” Wu said to the class. “It is all a matter of political will, I focus on the work, and will follow where the work takes me.”

The mayoral election will be held on Nov. 2, 2021.