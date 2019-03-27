This week in SGA…

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Current SGA President Morgan Robb announced the opening of the new commuter student lounge. The official unveiling of the new space, which is located on the first floor of the 73 Tremont building, will begin at 10 am Wednesday morning. The ribbon cutting ceremony with Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly will take place at 10:30 am. Food and refreshments will be served on behalf of Suffolk’s Commuter Student Council and the Off Campus Housing Office (OCHO).

Robb also announced Suffolk’s Center for Inclusion and Diversity’s 12th annual Social Justice Summit (SJS) which will take place on April 6th from 9:30

am – 5:00 pm on the fourth floor of the Sawyer building. According to the event’s facebook page, this year’s theme is Resistance and Resilience and will offer a variety of presentations, workshops, a keynote speaker that will talk about the theme and networking for attendees.

Last spring, Suffolk alum Leonard Samia, Class of 1969, donated $10 million to the University. On April 12th, Suffolk’s 20 Somerset building will be renamed to be the Leonard J. Samia Academic Center during a renaming ceremony.

SGA’s Constitutional Review Committee has been drafting a new constitution which was sent out to all SGA members. Updates to this document aimed to increase the organization’s transparency by being more organized and easier to read, while also giving more power to SGA members.

SGA Awards will take place on Tuesday, April 9th. The Awards Ceremony will begin approximately at 7 pm in the Sargent Hall Function Room after a reception, which will begin at 5:30 pm. Only RSVP’d attendees will be allowed to attend.

In the open forum portion of their meeting, SGA president-elect Karine Kanj requested to hold a moment of silence in solidarity with the victims of the New Zealand mosque terrorist attack that left 50 worshipers dead.