BPD, SUPD give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Sargent Hall

Maren Halpin, News EditorMarch 7, 2024
Boston+Police+and+Suffolk+University+Police+Department+respond+to+a+bomb+threat+made+March+7.
William Woodring
Boston Police and Suffolk University Police Department respond to a bomb threat made March 7.

A bomb threat was made at Suffolk University Sargent Hall just after 4 p.m. March 7, according to Boston Police, forcing the evacuation of all those in the building and heavy police response. The university gave the all clear just before 6 p.m. after police concluded a sweep, reopening the building.

Boston Police were notified of the threat at 4:05 p.m. and a bomb squad was dispatched, Boston Police confirmed to The Suffolk Journal. The building was evacuated shortly after.

“The University evacuated its Sargent Hall and canceled evening classes following a bomb threat. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and the broader community is always our highest priority. SUPD and Boston Police are on scene investigating. We will update the community once more information is made available,” said Director of Media Relations Gillian Smith in a statement to The Suffolk Journal before the all clear was given.

At 5:22 pm, the university notified community members that the building was being swept by BPD.

The building’s entrance was blocked off with caution tape immediately following the evacuation, and all evening classes were canceled. Community members inside the building at the time said the evacuation was orderly, signaled by alarms.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arises.
About the Contributors
Maren Halpin, News Editor | she/her
Maren is a sophomore print/web journalism major with a minor in political science from Milford, Massachusetts. When she’s not in The Journal office, you can usually find Maren in Suffolk’s orientation office or at an on-campus event. In her free time, she loves to go to her favorite coffee shops, listen to Noah Kahan, Hozier and Taylor Swift on repeat, explore the city and spend time with family and friends. Maren is passionate about politics and hopes to go into political journalism in the future. 
William Woodring, Senior Editor-at-Large | he/him
Will is a senior majoring in public relations. He is originally from Medway, Massachusetts. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, writing, reading, and running. He is interested in political journalism and hopes to go into politics after graduating. Follow Will on X @woodringwill

