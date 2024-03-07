BPD, SUPD give ‘all clear’ after bomb threat at Sargent Hall

A bomb threat was made at Suffolk University Sargent Hall just after 4 p.m. March 7, according to Boston Police, forcing the evacuation of all those in the building and heavy police response. The university gave the all clear just before 6 p.m. after police concluded a sweep, reopening the building.

Boston Police were notified of the threat at 4:05 p.m. and a bomb squad was dispatched, Boston Police confirmed to The Suffolk Journal. The building was evacuated shortly after.

“The University evacuated its Sargent Hall and canceled evening classes following a bomb threat. The safety of our students, faculty, staff and the broader community is always our highest priority. SUPD and Boston Police are on scene investigating. We will update the community once more information is made available,” said Director of Media Relations Gillian Smith in a statement to The Suffolk Journal before the all clear was given.

At 5:22 pm, the university notified community members that the building was being swept by BPD.

The building’s entrance was blocked off with caution tape immediately following the evacuation, and all evening classes were canceled. Community members inside the building at the time said the evacuation was orderly, signaled by alarms.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information arises.