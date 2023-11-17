Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Fall into the holiday season with Snowport

Keely Menyhart, Asst. Arts & Entertainment EditorNovember 17, 2023
Visitors+flock+to+Snowport+each+holiday+season+to+get+in+the+Christmas+spirit.
Keely Menyhart
Visitors flock to Snowport each holiday season to get in the Christmas spirit.

Another year means another market in Seaport to put you right into the Christmas spirit. Snowport opened its ribbon-covered gates for the fifth year in a row Nov. 10, welcoming patrons to the winter wonderland.

With over 120 booths filled with artists, small business owners, chefs and families working to bring Christmas joy to the Boston area, Snowport has something for all ages to enjoy. Handmade jewelry and crafted pottery give each piece sold at the market a personalized feeling that patrons can’t get from buying something off the shelf.

With the beloved market going into its fifth year, there are some familiar faces that have been part of the market in years prior like Lost Life on Wax, a photography small business, and The Fat Cactus, a hot chocolate booth. These booths have continued to impress the crowds year after year with their impressive handmade artwork.

Not only are the booths full of gift ideas for the holiday season, but they also have food and drinks that are fit for the whole family. From hot chocolate to mulled wine, kids and adults have tasty options to warm them up through the frosty winter air that fills the market.  

Booths like Mind’s Eye Collective and Gratinsta showcase beautiful jewelry made of silver, gold and other metals creating stunning pieces. Each stall sells one-of-a-kind pieces, with founders and artists at each booth who are eager to tell you the story behind their pieces. 

Jewelry is not the only thing that will catch your eye. With a plethora of original and handmade clothing options and wall art featuring paintings, photos and screen prints, there is something for everybody within the rows of booths that fill up the center of Seaport. 

Another aspect of the market that cannot be overlooked is the large area full of food trucks. The food and drink area sells fare to satisfy any mood, from pasta and tacos to waffles and crepes. These are some places where you can indulge while not having to leave the already packed market. The large area is a place where visitors can indulge in the selection of local foods. The only downside is the minimal seating. While there is a large tent with communal tables and heaters, with how packed the market gets, you will no doubt be spending time scouting out a table. 

While the market boasts many stand-out businesses, one could argue the most unique would be the Lobster Nativity Scene. While the tradition of a nativity is common throughout many families, seeing this New England take on the scene will make anybody smile. 

The small crustaceans dressed as The Virgin Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, the Three Wise Men and the farm animals set the scene of Jesus’s birth.  

Making a stop at Snowport is one of the best things to do during the Christmas season. With so many gift ideas and vendors to visit, it’s a great way to spend time together during the holiday season! Snowport is open until Dec. 31 at 100 Seaport Blvd seven days a week, Monday-Thursday 3:00-8:00pm, Friday-Saturday 11:00am-9:00pm and Sunday 11:00am-8:00pm.
About the Contributor
Keely Menyhart, Asst. Arts & Entertainment Editor | she/her

Keely is a junior from Merritt Island, Florida. She is majoring in journalism with a print/web concentration and a minor in advertising. When she is not writing for the Journal, you can find her walking through museums, listening to music or rewatching her favorite shows. You can also find her exploring record stores and obsessing over new music. Keely plans on continuing her work from the Journal after graduating by covering music and entertainment for news publications.

