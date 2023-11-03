Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
  • Suffolk University
    0
    Endicott
    4
    Nov 1 / Women's Soccer
  • Suffolk University
    0
    UNE
    3
    Nov 1 / Volleyball
  • Suffolk University
    2
    Western New England
    3
    Oct 31 / Men's Soccer
  • Suffolk University
    7
    Salem State
    5
    Oct 28 / Men's Ice Hockey
  • Suffolk University
    1
    Endicott
    0
    Oct 28 / Men's Soccer
Trending Now
1
Fans file into Gillette Stadium before the Patriots play the Bills in 2019.

OPINION: Bill Belichick is washed up, it's time to move on

2
Netflix announces crackdown on password sharing in early 2023.

OPINION: Password sharing is caring: Netflix's new policy limits users

3
Boston City Hall

What to know about this year's Boston City Council race

4
Students speak on experiences during an open forum in Sargent Hall.

Students share experiences, opinions at accreditation open forum

5
OPINION: If Trump skips the third republican debate, it could spell the end of his campaign

OPINION: If Trump skips the third republican debate, it could spell the end of his campaign

Ram Roundup: A glance back at October

Action from the last month of Suffolk sports, captured by The Suffolk Journal photographers
Jamie Taris and Leo Woods
November 3, 2023
Junior+outside+hitter+McKenna+Keowen+gets+fired+up+as+the+rest+of+the+volleyball+team+celebrates+a+point+during+a+3-0+shutout+over+Roger+Williams+University+Oct.+18.+Keowen+had+16+kills+in+the+match%2C+held+at+Larry+E.+Smith+and+Michael+S.+Smith+Court+in+Suffolks+Ridgeway+Building.
Jamie Taris
Junior outside hitter McKenna Keowen gets fired up as the rest of the volleyball team celebrates a point during a 3-0 shutout over Roger Williams University Oct. 18. Keowen had 16 kills in the match, held at Larry E. Smith and Michael S. Smith Court in Suffolk’s Ridgeway Building.

Men’s soccer versus Nichols College, Oct. 7

Despite a dominating offensive performance from the Suffolk University men’s soccer team, strong goaltending from Nichols College held the Rams to a 1-1 draw with the Bison at East Boston Memorial Park Oct. 7. The Rams applied the pressure early, and senior defenseman Brady Sorensen scored in the fifth minute. The Bison evened the score on a penalty kick in the 30th minute, then none of the Rams’ 11 shots found the back of the net in the second half, preserving the tie in Suffolk’s breast cancer awareness game.

CarterVanBuskirk10_7_23
Gallery8 Photos
Jamie Taris
Sophomore midfielder Carter Van Buskirk clashes with a Nichols player in pursuit of a bouncing ball.

Women’s hockey practice, Oct. 13

Although the Suffolk University women’s hockey team’s season didn’t begin until Oct. 27, they had been practicing at East Boston’s Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Rink long before their opening game. While attending a practice Oct. 13 to interview new head coach Abby Ostrom, Suffolk Journal Photo Editor Leo Woods also got some photos of the Rams preparing for their season.

WHOCKEY+PRACTICE-22
Gallery7 Photos
Leo Woods
Goaltender Lily O'Neil at practice on Oct. 13.

Women’s soccer versus Curry College, Oct. 14

The Suffolk University women’s soccer team tied 1-1 with Curry College at East Boston Memorial Park Oct. 14. The Rams spent most of the game playing from behind, as the Colonels scored in the ninth minute, but a goal from freshman midfielder Makena Columbus in the 65th minute proved to be enough to force the draw.

WSOCCER-3
Gallery6 Photos
Leo Woods
Senior forward Klaudia Rushi trips while going for the ball in a 1-1 draw against Curry College Oct. 14.

Volleyball versus Roger Williams University, Oct. 18

For the second time in program history, and first time at home, the Suffolk University volleyball team defeated Roger Williams University with a 3-0 set sweep Oct. 18. With the win, the Rams improved to 14-8 overall on the season and 4-1 in Commonwealth Coast Conference play.

VOLLEYBALL-06
Gallery11 Photos
Jamie Taris
Junior libero Morgan Kelsey gets low for a dig.

Men’s soccer versus Gordon College, Oct. 21

The Suffolk University men’s soccer team had their senior day spoiled by Gordon College in a 2-1 loss Oct. 21. After Gordon held a 1-0 halftime lead, a goal by Sorensen in the 55th minute evened the score for the Rams. It was a Suffolk own goal in the 82nd minute that washed out the Rams in a rainy one at East Boston Memorial Park.

MSOC-04
Gallery7 Photos
Jamie Taris
Freshman forward Francisco Valck attempts to steal the ball from a Gordon player as the rain comes down hard late in the game.

Men’s hockey versus Albertus Magnus College, Oct. 27

The Suffolk University men’s hockey team opened their season at home against Albertus Magnus College Oct. 27. Severely hindered by penalties, the Rams gave up four power play goals in a 6-2 loss to the Falcons at the Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston.

MHOC-01
Gallery9 Photos
Jamie Taris
Senior defenseman Samuel Rand makes a hard brake in the offensive zone and looks to make a pass.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Ram Roundup
Sophomore midfielder Miguel Varela looks for a yellow card from the referee after being tripped late in the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship at Roger Williams University on Nov 5. This was a crucial point, as the Rams had closed their deficit to 2-1, and was putting heavy pressure on the Roger Williams defense. The no-call allowed Roger Williams to take control of the ball until time expired, securing their 2-1 victory.
Ram Roundup: A semester of Suffolk sports through the lens of Journal photographers
Jazmya Harris Sophomore
RAM ROUNDUP: Ram's stumble into October
McKenna Keowen and Gabby Elbrecht attempt to save a point
Ram Roundup: October 13-19, 2021
More in Ram Roundup
Suffolk Mens soccer celebrates after a goal during their 1-1 draw vs. Emerson.
RAM ROUNDUP September: Running wild out the gates
Sophomore Emily Wheeler (left) and McKenna Keowen wait to receive a serve.
Ram Roundup: October 20-26, 2021
Rams set to receive a serve from Mitchell.
Ram roundup: October 6-12, 2021
More in Showcase
Modern Theater Residence Halls elevator has been out of commission for seven weeks.
Elevator outage in Modern Theater sparks student frustration
The Suffolk women’s cross country team celebrates after receiving the 2023 CCC Championship trophy Oct. 28.
Thrice as nice: women's cross country wins third straight CCC championship
In the nation: City of Boston begins clearing Mass. and Cass., Medway family escapes Gaza
In the nation: City of Boston begins clearing Mass. and Cass., Medway family escapes Gaza
Boston City Hall
What to know about this year's Boston City Council race
Students speak on experiences during an open forum in Sargent Hall.
Students share experiences, opinions at accreditation open forum
Junior forward Matteo Simonini dribbles over a player in a game against Nichols College Oct. 7.
Men's soccer falls in CCC semis against WNE
About the Contributors
Jamie Taris, Managing Editor | he/him
Jamie is a senior broadcast journalism major and public relations minor from Pelham, New Hampshire. He has a deep passion for sports, especially hockey and football, and hopes to make his way into the sports media field after graduation. Outside of the Journal, Jamie is very involved with Suffolk's orientation department, and he's a member of Suffolk's Program Council. When he's not obsessing over the latest sports news, you can usually find Jamie hiking or camping in the White Mountains, or exploring the city with his friends. Follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieTaris
Leo Woods, Photo Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Conn. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People for the History Project. Outside of Suffolk, Leo is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and podcast listener. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Follow Leo on Twitter @leowoods108

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2023 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *