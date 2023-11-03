Ram Roundup: A glance back at October

Men’s soccer versus Nichols College, Oct. 7

Despite a dominating offensive performance from the Suffolk University men’s soccer team, strong goaltending from Nichols College held the Rams to a 1-1 draw with the Bison at East Boston Memorial Park Oct. 7. The Rams applied the pressure early, and senior defenseman Brady Sorensen scored in the fifth minute. The Bison evened the score on a penalty kick in the 30th minute, then none of the Rams’ 11 shots found the back of the net in the second half, preserving the tie in Suffolk’s breast cancer awareness game.

Women’s hockey practice, Oct. 13

Although the Suffolk University women’s hockey team’s season didn’t begin until Oct. 27, they had been practicing at East Boston’s Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Rink long before their opening game. While attending a practice Oct. 13 to interview new head coach Abby Ostrom, Suffolk Journal Photo Editor Leo Woods also got some photos of the Rams preparing for their season.

Women’s soccer versus Curry College, Oct. 14

The Suffolk University women’s soccer team tied 1-1 with Curry College at East Boston Memorial Park Oct. 14. The Rams spent most of the game playing from behind, as the Colonels scored in the ninth minute, but a goal from freshman midfielder Makena Columbus in the 65th minute proved to be enough to force the draw.

Volleyball versus Roger Williams University, Oct. 18

For the second time in program history, and first time at home, the Suffolk University volleyball team defeated Roger Williams University with a 3-0 set sweep Oct. 18. With the win, the Rams improved to 14-8 overall on the season and 4-1 in Commonwealth Coast Conference play.

Men’s soccer versus Gordon College, Oct. 21

The Suffolk University men’s soccer team had their senior day spoiled by Gordon College in a 2-1 loss Oct. 21. After Gordon held a 1-0 halftime lead, a goal by Sorensen in the 55th minute evened the score for the Rams. It was a Suffolk own goal in the 82nd minute that washed out the Rams in a rainy one at East Boston Memorial Park.

Men’s hockey versus Albertus Magnus College, Oct. 27

The Suffolk University men’s hockey team opened their season at home against Albertus Magnus College Oct. 27. Severely hindered by penalties, the Rams gave up four power play goals in a 6-2 loss to the Falcons at the Louis E. Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston.