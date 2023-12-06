Ram Roundup: A changing of the seasons

Women’s hockey versus Salve Regina University, Nov. 3

In their first home game since last season’s Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game, the Suffolk University women’s hockey team took a 2-0 loss to Salve Regina University Nov. 3. Despite outshooting the Seahawks, the Rams were never able to find the back of the net. The loss is Suffolk’s first to Salve Regina in women’s hockey’s history.

Gallery • 8 Photos Jamie Taris Sophomore defenseman Liliana Moose takes a shot.

Women’s basketball versus Emerson College, Nov. 8

Powered by a 19-point double-double from senior forward Amanda DeAngelis, the Suffolk University women’s basketball team opened their season with a 67-51 home victory over rival Emerson College Nov. 8. Despite a slow start, the Rams gained momentum through the second and third quarters and never looked back. It was also a homecoming game for Suffolk women’s basketball all-time points leader Jenni-Rose DiCecco, who is now an assistant coach for Emerson.

Gallery • 8 Photos Jamie Taris Junior guard Maddie Stewart makes a drive to the net.

Volleyball at Wentworth Institute of Technology, CCC Semifinals, Nov. 9

The Suffolk volleyball team saw their season come to an end in the CCC Semifinals with a 3-1 loss to the top-seeded Wentworth Institute of Technology Nov. 9. Suffolk spent most of the game playing from behind. The only deficit the Rams were able to overcome was in the third set, which they won 25-18.

Gallery • 6 Photos Michael Najarian The Suffolk University volleyball team celebrates a point.

Men’s hockey versus Curry College, Nov. 10

In a game that got increasingly chippy, the Suffolk men’s hockey team was simply outmatched in a 5-2 loss against No. 15 Curry College at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Nov. 9. A total of 25 penalties were handed out between the two teams (12 against Curry, 13 against Suffolk), with 16 of them coming in the third period.

Gallery • 8 Photos Jamie Taris Freshman forward Gavin Havens looks to make a move around a Curry defender.

Men’s basketball versus Colby-Sawyer College, Nov. 15

The Suffolk University men’s basketball team thoroughly beat Colby-Sawyer College in their first home game of the season Nov. 15. The Rams were aggressive at the rim, out rebounding Colby-Sawyer 51-34 to help push their record at the time to 2-0.

Gallery • 9 Photos Jamie Taris Graduate student guard Danny Yardemian makes a pass.

Men’s hockey versus University of New England, Nov. 17

The Suffolk University men’s hockey team fell just a little short against No. 11 University of New England at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Nov. 17. The Rams played very competitively with the Nor’easters, as they outshot them 37-29. Suffolk’s failure to convert ample offensive opportunities (including 8 power plays) was ultimately what lost them the game, and an empty net goal from UNE with 36 seconds to go solidified the 3-1 final score.

Gallery • 9 Photos Jamie Taris Freshman defenseman Jake Grace dekes around a defender in the offensive zone.

Men’s basketball versus Tufts University, Nov. 17

Tufts University handed the Suffolk University men’s basketball team their first loss of the season at Smith Court Nov. 17. Despite a career high 17 points from graduate student guard Danny Yardemian, the Rams were bested by the Jumbos 76-62.

Gallery • 9 Photos Jamie Taris Graduate student guard Danny Yardemian takes a contested jump shot. Yardemian set a career high in points (17) and free throws made (4) in a 76-62 loss against Tufts University at Smith Court Nov. 17.

Women’s hockey versus Endicott College, Nov. 18

The Suffolk University women’s hockey team lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Endicott College at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Nov. 18. In a game that remained scoreless for 57 minutes, Endicott scored the game’s lone goal on a breakaway with 2:53 left on the clock.

Gallery • 8 Photos Jamie Taris Junior defenseman Leslie Steiner weaves the puck between the sticks of two Endicott defensemen.

Men’s hockey versus Western New England University, Dec. 1

The Suffolk University men’s hockey team earned their first CCC win of the season in a 4-3 victory over Western New England University at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Dec. 1. It was a big game for some of the team’s younger players, as freshman forward Scott McManus and freshman defenseman Jack Grace scored the first goals of their Suffolk careers, and freshman goalie Chris Jackson earned his first collegiate win.