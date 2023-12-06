Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Trending Now
1
Suffolk professor Daniel Weidknecht debuted his newest short film Roxbury at Modern Theater Nov.29.

‘Roxbury’ digs at the poignant issue of discriminatory housing in the community

2
OPINION: Brandy Melville: One size fits (sm)all

OPINION: Brandy Melville: One size fits (sm)all

3
Brett Goldstein performing a stand up comedy routine.

Brett Goldstein gives Boston 'The Second Best Night Of [Our] Lives'

4
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

OPINION: Trump's legal battles show unfair application of justice

5
Bostons 82nd tree lighting brings thousands to the Boston Common Nov. 30.

Boston tree lighting brings community together

Ram Roundup: A changing of the seasons

Action from the last month of Suffolk sports, captured by The Suffolk Journal photographers
Jamie Taris, Michael Najarian, and William Woodring
December 6, 2023
Graduate+student+guard+Danny+Yardemian+takes+a+contested+jump+shot.+Yardemian+set+a+career+high+in+points+%2817%29+and+free+throws+made+%284%29+in+a+76-62+loss+against+Tufts+University+at+Smith+Court+Nov.+17.
Jamie Taris
Graduate student guard Danny Yardemian takes a contested jump shot. Yardemian set a career high in points (17) and free throws made (4) in a 76-62 loss against Tufts University at Smith Court Nov. 17.

Women’s hockey versus Salve Regina University, Nov. 3

In their first home game since last season’s Commonwealth Coast Conference championship game, the Suffolk University women’s hockey team took a 2-0 loss to Salve Regina University Nov. 3. Despite outshooting the Seahawks, the Rams were never able to find the back of the net. The loss is Suffolk’s first to Salve Regina in women’s hockey’s history.

WHOC-05
Gallery8 Photos
Jamie Taris
Sophomore defenseman Liliana Moose takes a shot.

Women’s basketball versus Emerson College, Nov. 8

Powered by a 19-point double-double from senior forward Amanda DeAngelis, the Suffolk University women’s basketball team opened their season with a 67-51 home victory over rival Emerson College Nov. 8. Despite a slow start, the Rams gained momentum through the second and third quarters and never looked back. It was also a homecoming game for Suffolk women’s basketball all-time points leader Jenni-Rose DiCecco, who is now an assistant coach for Emerson.

WBALL-07
Gallery8 Photos
Jamie Taris
Junior guard Maddie Stewart makes a drive to the net.

Volleyball at Wentworth Institute of Technology, CCC Semifinals, Nov. 9

The Suffolk volleyball team saw their season come to an end in the CCC Semifinals with a 3-1 loss to the top-seeded Wentworth Institute of Technology Nov. 9. Suffolk spent most of the game playing from behind. The only deficit the Rams were able to overcome was in the third set, which they won 25-18.

VOLLEYBALL-16
Gallery6 Photos
Michael Najarian
The Suffolk University volleyball team celebrates a point.

Men’s hockey versus Curry College, Nov. 10

In a game that got increasingly chippy, the Suffolk men’s hockey team was simply outmatched in a 5-2 loss against No. 15 Curry College at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Nov. 9. A total of 25 penalties were handed out between the two teams (12 against Curry, 13 against Suffolk), with 16 of them coming in the third period.

MHOC-05
Gallery8 Photos
Jamie Taris
Freshman forward Gavin Havens looks to make a move around a Curry defender.

Men’s basketball versus Colby-Sawyer College, Nov. 15

The Suffolk University men’s basketball team thoroughly beat Colby-Sawyer College in their first home game of the season Nov. 15. The Rams were aggressive at the rim, out rebounding Colby-Sawyer 51-34 to help push their record at the time to 2-0.

MBALL-01
Gallery9 Photos
Jamie Taris
Graduate student guard Danny Yardemian makes a pass.

Men’s hockey versus University of New England, Nov. 17

The Suffolk University men’s hockey team fell just a little short against No. 11 University of New England at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Nov. 17. The Rams played very competitively with the Nor’easters, as they outshot them 37-29. Suffolk’s failure to convert ample offensive opportunities (including 8 power plays) was ultimately what lost them the game, and an empty net goal from UNE with 36 seconds to go solidified the 3-1 final score.

MHOC-01
Gallery9 Photos
Jamie Taris
Freshman defenseman Jake Grace dekes around a defender in the offensive zone.

Men’s basketball versus Tufts University, Nov. 17

Tufts University handed the Suffolk University men’s basketball team their first loss of the season at Smith Court Nov. 17. Despite a career high 17 points from graduate student guard Danny Yardemian, the Rams were bested by the Jumbos 76-62.

MBALL-13
Gallery9 Photos
Jamie Taris
Graduate student guard Danny Yardemian takes a contested jump shot. Yardemian set a career high in points (17) and free throws made (4) in a 76-62 loss against Tufts University at Smith Court Nov. 17.

Women’s hockey versus Endicott College, Nov. 18

The Suffolk University women’s hockey team lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to Endicott College at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Nov. 18. In a game that remained scoreless for 57 minutes, Endicott scored the game’s lone goal on a breakaway with 2:53 left on the clock.

WHOC-01
Gallery8 Photos
Jamie Taris
Junior defenseman Leslie Steiner weaves the puck between the sticks of two Endicott defensemen.

Men’s hockey versus Western New England University, Dec. 1

The Suffolk University men’s hockey team earned their first CCC win of the season in a 4-3 victory over Western New England University at the Porrazzo Memorial Rink in East Boston Dec. 1. It was a big game for some of the team’s younger players, as freshman forward Scott McManus and freshman defenseman Jack Grace scored the first goals of their Suffolk careers, and freshman goalie Chris Jackson earned his first collegiate win.

MHOCKEY-4
Gallery7 Photos
William Woodring
Freshman forward Daniel McKiernan makes a break towards the Western New England net.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Former womens basketball guard Jenni-Rose DiCecco receives her degree at commencement in 2022. DiCecco is the womens basketball programs all-time leading point scorer.
Changing the game: Suffolk alum finds basketball as an avenue for impact
Junior guard Maddie Stewart drives to the hoop during a game against Emerson College Nov. 8.
Women's basketball takes first loss of season against Roger Williams
Mens basketballs Keenan Robertson dribbling the ball in a game against Western New England University Nov. 30, 2022.
Men's basketball aims for seventh consecutive winning season
Suffolk’s Aidan Sullivan during a matchup against Salem St.
Basketball teams split doubleheader with Gordon
Aidan Sullivan and William Rowe during a timeout in a matchup against Salem State
One last ride: A wrap up with Suffolk basketball’s graduating players
Guinta scored 15 points in Tuesday’s loss to Roger Williams
Guinta wins back-to-back CCC rookie of the week awards
More in Editor Picks
73 Tremont
Provost Julie Sandell announces retirement
Samia Academic Center.
Black Studies town hall discusses future of program
Suffolk professor Daniel Weidknecht debuted his newest short film Roxbury at Modern Theater Nov.29.
‘Roxbury’ digs at the poignant issue of discriminatory housing in the community
Boston Ballet in Mikko Nissinens The Nutcracker.
'The Nutcracker' waltzes into the holiday season
Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.
OPINION: Trump's legal battles show unfair application of justice
Enrique Pepén poses with Boston residents during his City Council campaign.
‘The city raised me’: Suffolk alum reflects on college career following election victory
More in Hockey
Sophomore forward Cole Scott tracks the puck against Western New England University Dec. 1.
Men's hockey snaps losing streak against WNE
Goaltender Lily ONeil at practice on Oct. 13.
Women's hockey prepares for CCC championship defense
Suffolk womens hockey head coach Abby Ostrom leads a practice at Porrazzo rink on Oct. 13
Ostrom enters first head coaching role with high hopes for women's hockey
Madison Duff: The all-Ram all-American reflects on Suffolk career
Madison Duff: The all-Ram all-American reflects on Suffolk career
The womens hockey team poses for photos at Recognize Rams
Suffolk Athletics hosts first annual 'Recognize Rams'
Head coach Taylor Wasylk and the remaining players of the inaugural womens hockey team.
From creation to championship: The journey of Suffolk women’s hockey
About the Contributors
Jamie Taris, Managing Editor | he/him
Jamie is a senior broadcast journalism major and public relations minor from Pelham, New Hampshire. He has a deep passion for sports, especially hockey and football, and hopes to make his way into the sports media field after graduation. Outside of the Journal, Jamie is very involved with Suffolk's orientation department, and he's a member of Suffolk's Program Council. When he's not obsessing over the latest sports news, you can usually find Jamie hiking or camping in the White Mountains, or exploring the city with his friends. Follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieTaris
Michael Najarian, Asst. Sports Editor | he/him
Michael is a sophomore print/web journalism major from Framingham, Massachusetts. He’s also a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams. Outside of running and writing for the Journal, Michael is an avid Boston sports fan who will be seen watching sports quite frequently. After graduation, Michael is looking for a career in the sports industry. Follow Michael on Twitter @MichaelNaj3
William Woodring, News Editor | he/him
Will is a senior majoring in public relations. He is originally from Medway, Ma. In his free time, he enjoys listening to music, writing, reading, and running. He is interested in political journalism and hopes to go into politics after graduating. Follow Will on Twitter @woodringwill

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2023 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *