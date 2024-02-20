Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Men’s and women’s basketball triumphant over Endicott in CCC quarterfinals

Michael Najarian, Sports EditorFebruary 20, 2024
Amanda+DeAngelis%2C+Lauren+Romito+and+Jordan+Moreau+celebrate+a+basket+in+the+second+half+of+Suffolks+quarterfinal+matchup+against+Endicott+College+Feb.+20.
Jamie Taris
Amanda DeAngelis, Lauren Romito and Jordan Moreau celebrate a basket in the second half of Suffolk’s quarterfinal matchup against Endicott College Feb. 20.

Suffolk University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams played Endicott College in the Commonwealth Coast Conference quarterfinals Feb. 20, with both teams emerging victorious.

The fourth-seeded women’s team hosted the fifth-seeded Gulls. After a close first half left the score 33-32 in favor of Suffolk, the Rams outscored Endicott 29-17 in the third quarter and 22-15 in the fourth quarter to secure an 84-64 win.

The win was the first home playoff game the Rams have won since they joined the CCC. Since 2014-2015, the Rams have won five quarterfinal home games in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference.

Three Rams players had double-digit points in the win. Graduate forward Lauren Romito led the team in points with 23. Senior forward Amanda DeAngelis finished with 20 points while freshman guard Allison Bono had 12 points.

The sixth-seeded men’s team traveled to face third-seeded Endicott. With Suffolk ahead 43-39 at halftime, Endicott outscored the Rams by four in the second half to force overtime with the game tied 71-71.

Suffolk scored nine points to Endicott’s eight in the five-minute overtime to seal an 80-79 win. Junior guard/forward Keenan Robertson led the Rams with 25 points, while junior forward Jake Gomez racked up 20 points and graduate guard Danny Yardemian had 11.

Both teams will face the Western New England University Golden Bears in the second round Feb. 22. The men’s team is the second seed while the women’s team is the top seed.
About the Contributors
Michael Najarian, Sports Editor | he/him
Michael is a sophomore print/web journalism major from Framingham, Massachusetts. He’s also a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams. Outside of running and writing for the Journal, Michael is an avid Boston sports fan who will be seen watching sports quite frequently. After graduation, Michael is looking for a career in the sports industry. Follow Michael on Twitter @MichaelNaj3
Jamie Taris, Managing Editor | he/him
Jamie is a senior broadcast journalism major and public relations minor from Pelham, New Hampshire. He has a deep passion for sports, especially hockey and football, and hopes to make his way into the sports media field after graduation. Outside of the Journal, Jamie is very involved with Suffolk's orientation department, and he's a member of Suffolk's Program Council. When he's not obsessing over the latest sports news, you can usually find Jamie hiking or camping in the White Mountains, or exploring the city with his friends. Follow Jamie on Twitter @JamieTaris

