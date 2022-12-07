Ram Roundup: A semester of Suffolk sports through the lens of Journal photographers

Jamie Taris and Leo Woods|December 7, 2022

Junior Selvin Backert crosses the finish line at the annual Suffolk Invitational at Franklin Park.

Men’s cross-country at the Suffolk Invitational at Franklin Park on Oct. 15. The Rams placed 3rd out of 22 schools.

Men’s soccer at Roger Williams University in the Commonwealth Coast Conference championship on Nov. 5. Despite a late push, the Rams lost 2-1.

Senior forward Sofia Scipoti rushes to get the puck.

Women’s hockey’s 10-1 win vs. Nichols College at the Porrazzo Rink on Nov. 11.