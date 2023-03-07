Jessie+Murph+performs+a+poignant+show+at+the+Paradise+Rock+Club

Jessie Murph took fans on an emotional rollercoaster at Paradise Rock Club March 4 as a stop on her first headline tour, which showcases her new hit album “Drowning.”

The show kicked off with Charlie Finch — known on stage as Charlieonnafriday. His performance made the audience electric and brought high energy to the venue.

Charlieonnafriday opened with his song, “After Hours,” a song clearly well beloved by the crowd, who he had jumping in excitement.

He also performed two unreleased songs, one being “I Miss Seattle.” Despite the excitement for the unreleased tunes, a fan favorite seemed to be “Enough,” which has about 60 million streams on Spotify.

The 20-year-old rapper was born in Seattle, and his last show with Murph is on March 23 at the Roxy Theatre in Roxy, California. Until then, he will be touring with Murph across the United States and Canada.

Murph opened with “I Would’ve,” the last song on her newest album. Fans were screaming the lyrics from the bottom of their hearts. The sad and emotional breakup lyrics had the audience feeling every emotion present in the venue.

Throughout the concert, Murph performed a variety of unreleased songs to give the fans a taste of her upcoming music. Some unreleased songs included, “Hallow,” “Wildfire,” “Texas” and “Mean It.” Even if fans did not know the words, their hands were up and their flashlights were out swaying to the music.

She also performed cover songs, such as “Stay” by Rihanna and “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood. Both songs had fans screaming along to the lyrics.

An emotional, heartfelt song, “Always Been You,” her first song on “Drowning,” as well as her most listened song on Spotify, seemed to be a favorite by many fans in the venue. Almost the whole audience sang every word.

This song explores the feeling of not being able to stop thinking about someone, but it is not a reciprocated emotion. The song opens with the lyrics, “Sometimes I feel like it’s one-sided / Like some type of unrequited love.”

After many fans chanted for Murph to return to the stage, she came out to play an encore, “How Could You,” her most popular and third most played song on Spotify. It is another emotion-filled song that fueled the electric audience.

Murph performed a memorable, emotion-driven show that touched many fans in the audience. She reassured the audience what they were feeling that night was “totally valid,” and to let all of their feelings out.

She explained to fans that music is her safe space, so she wanted the concert to be the audience’s safe space as well. And fans made it just that, with many heartbreak and revenge songs, Murph’s music was comforting.

Murph is a new and upcoming young pop artist that touches the hearts of people of all ages. She first gained attention on the popular social media app, TikTok, and since then has been making music, and growing her fan base at a fast pace.

Seeing Murph live was relaxing and therapeutic. She took fans on an emotional trip with her passionate lyrics felt by many. The atmosphere was very accepting and open, creating the ideal safe space that Murph wanted.

Murph started her tour in Columbus, Ohio on Feb. 23 and she will be on tour until April 7.



