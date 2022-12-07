Snowport kicks off the holiday season

Snowport is a winter wonderland market in Seaport that is sure to put every visitor right into the holiday spirit.

Patrons of the seasonal market are met with bright white lights and holly all throughout aisles of booths that are filled with small businesses selling jewelry, clothing, ornaments, artwork and food. This market is an amazing place to get gifts or just spend an afternoon with your friends or partner.

Small businesses run the market and keep people coming back again and again. Each booth is for a different vendor and gives people a chance to get to know that business and take a peek at what they have to offer. Workers at each booth are ready to help find the perfect necklace or the ideal sweater that can either be a gift for yourself or a loved one.

Along with shopping there are also great places to grab something to eat or drink. With the typical hot chocolate and cider stands adjacent to a pizza oven and waffle stand, there is no shortage of delicious options to enjoy at the market while walking around or at the massive tent filled with tables (and heating lamps).

Junior, Lauren Stodulski, has yet to visit the market but can’t wait to make her way over said “I would love to try some of the creative and seasonal foods that some of the vendors are making because I have seen a few news segments that have reviewed the food and shown the process that goes into making each food item. I have also seen a ton of photos on my social media feeds and everything from food to decor to accessories looks impeccable. I think Snowport is a great way for people living in and outside of Boston to support our local businesses while also celebrating the holiday season!”

For those looking to save some cash this holiday season, this market is also an amazing place to chill out without spending money. Just walking around, looking at the lights and window shopping will still make for an enjoyable experience. The ambiance alone is reason enough to make the trek to Seaport. Having a holiday village right next to downtown gives students an opportunity to take time and be fully immersed in the holiday feeling before winter break.

This market is not limited to the world of gifts and snacks; There are more things to do that hide within the venue that visitors will stumble upon.

With an arch of mistletoe being the perfect photo opportunity for couples all the way to the chalkboard wall for those to write down what they would like for the holidays, there are plenty of activities for those who already completed their holiday shopping. There are curling lanes for anyone to enjoy that are right next to the humongous Christmas tree that lights up for all to see for miles.

With the large crowds come insanely long lines that stretch around the outside of the market. Yet after that short wait there is no way to be disappointed by what you are met with. There is something for everyone at the winter village and there will never be a dull moment when walking through the masses of visitors.

With the Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 2 and the Menorah lighting on Dec. 22, Snowport is a beautiful holiday wonderland that leaves every visitor in good spirits.

Snowport opened Nov. 11, and will run until Dec. 31.

Follow Keely on Twitter @menyhartkeely