Suffolk Snacks: Capitol Coffee House offers classic breakfast right around the corner

What is up bacon, egg and cheesers!

I went to Capitol Coffee House Dec. 5 to try their very own bacon, egg and cheese. I have been to this restaurant before, but have never eaten their breakfast menu so I was excited to try it out. They do not offer specialty breakfast sandwiches so my order was a bacon, egg and cheese on a hard roll.

My rating system is out of five with the categories being price, taste, smell, eatability, presentation and experience.

My rating for the price is a four out of five. This sandwich costs $7.80 which is reasonably priced for the Boston area. Make sure to pay attention to the tip screen since I accidentally tipped 30% without looking. I deducted a point because even though the bacon, egg and cheese is fairly priced for Boston, for a college student it is still expensive and not something to buy everyday.

My score for the taste is a four out of five. The flavor of the eggs and cheese were overpowered by the bacon, which had a distinct smokiness. A little salt and pepper would have evened this sandwich out. The bacon was a bit too chewy for my taste, but did not cause a drastic difference in flavor. The roll was fresh which definitely elevated the sandwich overall. I dedicated a point due to how bland the eggs were, but this can be fixed with adding seasoning yourself.

My rating for the smell is a four out of five. It was very mild in smell, the bacon standing out the most. I deducted a point because the smell of the cheese was intense at first, but once the sandwich cooled down, so did the smell.

My rating for the eatability of the sandwich is 4.5 out of five. Even though it was not cut down the middle, the sandwich had enough weight to not let any ingredients fall out. There were no awkward bites or having to think about how to eat the sandwich, which is not true for most bacon, egg and cheeses. I deducted a half a point because the first couple of bites were all bread since it was not cut in half.

My rating for the presentation is a 4.5 out of five. The sandwich came wrapped in deli paper and upon opening, was fully intact and not crushed. There was no excess oil on the bottom or anything out of place. I deducted a half a point because the presentation was a bit boring and nothing crazy, it looked like your run of the mill bacon egg and cheese, but this is a win in my book.

My rating for experience is a five out of five. With Capital Coffee House being located a short walking distance away from Suffolk, this is a great place to stop and eat whether in between classes or looking for a place to study. It was not too busy and had a lot of space in the back to talk and eat. The customer service was quick and easy, with the wait being about ten minutes from ordering to getting my sandwich.

Overall, this bacon, egg and cheese had a score of 4.3 out of five. There were a couple of things to be improved on when it came to the taste and smell, but these were very minor compared to the sandwich as a whole. This sandwich got the Bacon, Egg and Cheese God stamp of approval and I recommend checking it out. Even if bacon, egg and cheeses are not for you, I recommend checking out Capitol Coffee House.